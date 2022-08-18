2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates

Maruti Suzuki is all set to officially launch the latest Alto in the country. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at once again wooing first-time as well as budget car buyers and will boast of a number of significant design updates as well as cabin feature additions.

The Maruti Alto was first launched in the country back in 2000 and in the past 22 years, has remained one of the best-selling models here. While it may be a common sight on Indian roads, Alto is preferred by a large number of buyers due to several factors ranging from its pricing structure, reliability, relatively feature-packed cabin and a high resale value.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at furthering these while offering a slew of new updates. Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 here. ...read less