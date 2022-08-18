2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates
- Maruti Suzuki Alto holds the record for being the highest-selling Indian car model and is now looking at further adding to its impressive numbers.
The Maruti Alto was first launched in the country back in 2000 and in the past 22 years, has remained one of the best-selling models here. While it may be a common sight on Indian roads, Alto is preferred by a large number of buyers due to several factors ranging from its pricing structure, reliability, relatively feature-packed cabin and a high resale value.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at furthering these while offering a slew of new updates. Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 here. ...read less
Maruti Alto K10 dimensions
The new Maruti Alto K10 is 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. Both the height and the wheelbase of the new Alto K10 has grown marginally over its preceding model.
Safety suite on Maruti Alto K10
In terms of safety, the new Maruti Alto K10 will be offered with dual front airbags, rear parking sensor, ABS, and reverse parking sensor, among others.
Engine highlights
The new Maruti Alto K10 will be powered by the new generation K10C petrol engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit is capable of producing 66 bhp power at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 RPM.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 colour options
Maruti Alto K10 will be launched with six exterior colour choices which include Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red, Silky White, Solid White and Granite Grey.
Alto K10 variants
Maruti will offer the new Alto K10 in in six variants called the STD (O), LXi, VXI and VXI+. The top two variants will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.
Heartect platform
Alto K10 will be yet another Maruti Suzuki model to be based on the company's Heartect platform which claims to make the cars safer.
Feature list - what is confirmed on new Alto K10?
The latest Alto K10 will get a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also have electrically-adjustable ORVMs and remote key access.
All eyes on the new Alto K10
The Alto K10 continues to form the core of Maruti Suzuki product strategy and as such, could be the most crucial launch from the company this year. This is saying a lot considering the Grand Vitara is also scheduled for its debut ahead of the festive period.
Evolution of Alto
The first-generation of Alto was launched in 2000 as Alto 800 and was seen as the model that would replace the ageing Maruti 800. While subsequent years saw the model being given some updates, the major change came about in 2010 with the Alto K10.
The second-generation Alto was launched in 2014 while subsequent years saw the debut of automatic transmission and even a CNG option in the model.
Maruti Suzuki in the fast lane
Maruti Suzuki has been on a product offensive this year. The country's largest car maker brought in the updated Baleno, XL6, Ertiga and Brezza earlier this year. It has also showcased Grand Vitara, a new product that will eventually be its flagship model.
Did you know?
Alto is the only India-made car that has sold over 40 lakh units in the country.