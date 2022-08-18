HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Maruti Suzuki Alto holds the record for being the highest-selling Indian car model and is now looking at further adding to its impressive numbers.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to officially launch the latest Alto in the country. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at once again wooing first-time as well as budget car buyers and will boast of a number of significant design updates as well as cabin feature additions.

The Maruti Alto was first launched in the country back in 2000 and in the past 22 years, has remained one of the best-selling models here. While it may be a common sight on Indian roads, Alto is preferred by a large number of buyers due to several factors ranging from its pricing structure, reliability, relatively feature-packed cabin and a high resale value.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at furthering these while offering a slew of new updates. Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 here. ...read less

Maruti Suzuki is all set to officially launch the latest Alto in the country. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is looking at once again wooing first-time as well as budget car buyers and will boast of a number of significant design updates as well as cabin feature additions.

The Maruti Alto was first launched in the country back in ...read more

18 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Maruti Alto K10 dimensions

The new Maruti Alto K10 is 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. Both the height and the wheelbase of the new Alto K10 has grown marginally over its preceding model.

18 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Safety suite on Maruti Alto K10

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Alto K10 will be offered with dual front airbags, rear parking sensor, ABS, and reverse parking sensor, among others.

18 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Engine highlights

The new Maruti Alto K10 will be powered by the new generation K10C petrol engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit is capable of producing 66 bhp power at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 RPM.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
18 Aug 2022, 10:58 AM IST

2022 Maruti Alto K10 colour options

Maruti Alto K10 will be launched with six exterior colour choices which include Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, Sizzling Red, Silky White, Solid White and Granite Grey.

18 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Alto K10 variants

Maruti will offer the new Alto K10 in in six variants called the STD (O), LXi, VXI and VXI+. The top two variants will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
18 Aug 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Heartect platform

Alto K10 will be yet another Maruti Suzuki model to be based on the company's Heartect platform which claims to make the cars safer.

18 Aug 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Feature list - what is confirmed on new Alto K10?

The latest Alto K10 will get a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also have electrically-adjustable ORVMs and remote key access.

18 Aug 2022, 08:55 AM IST

All eyes on the new Alto K10

The Alto K10 continues to form the core of Maruti Suzuki product strategy and as such, could be the most crucial launch from the company this year. This is saying a lot considering the Grand Vitara is also scheduled for its debut ahead of the festive period.

18 Aug 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Evolution of Alto

The first-generation of Alto was launched in 2000 as Alto 800 and was seen as the model that would replace the ageing Maruti 800. While subsequent years saw the model being given some updates, the major change came about in 2010 with the Alto K10.

The second-generation Alto was launched in 2014 while subsequent years saw the debut of automatic transmission and even a CNG option in the model.

File photo of Alto 800 Browzer.
File photo of Alto 800 Browzer. (HT Photo)
File photo of Alto 800 Browzer.
File photo of Alto 800 Browzer. (HT Photo)
18 Aug 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki in the fast lane

Maruti Suzuki has been on a product offensive this year. The country's largest car maker brought in the updated Baleno, XL6, Ertiga and Brezza earlier this year. It has also showcased Grand Vitara, a new product that will eventually be its flagship model.

18 Aug 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Did you know?

Alto is the only India-made car that has sold over 40 lakh units in the country.

Recommended For You
View All
First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 08:01 AM IST
TAGS: Alto Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Maruti

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city