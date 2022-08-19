2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list

Maruti Suzuki has just launched the new generation of Alto K10 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the prices go up to ₹5.83 lakhs (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings through their Arena dealerships. The Alto K10 is now based on Maruti's Heartect platform. It now also gets a host of upgrades to the exterior as well as the interior. It is being offered in four variants. There is Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Maruti Alto K10:

Std. LXi (Over Std.) VXi (Over LXi) VXi+ (Over VXi) Exterior 13-inch wheels with centre cap Body coloured door handles

Roof antenna Interior Bottle holder in front doors

Sun visors

Cabin air filter

Remote fuel lid opener

Remote boot opener

Digital speedometer Body coloured bumpers Front power windows

Accessory socket

Internally adjustable ORVMs

2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth

Multi-information display

2 speakers Silver accents inside door handles, centre garnish, side louvers and steering wheel

Remote keyless entry

17.78 cm (SmartPlay Studio) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Multi-function steering wheel

Rear parcel tray

4 speakers

USB port

Safety Rear child locks

Front seat belts with pre-tensioners

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

High-Speed Alert

Collapsible steering column Air conditioners with heater

Power steering Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing door unlock

Engine immobiliser

Central door locking

Exterior

The exterior of the Alto K10 now is inspired by the Celerio. It gets an up-swept design for the headlamps, there is a new grille and new bumper design as well. On the sides, it is still riding on steel wheels and at the rear, there is a new set of tail lamps.

Interior

The cabin of the Alto K10 is pretty simple. The dashboard and central console have been revised. The power window switches are below the infotainment system that does support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and is a touchscreen unit.

Engine and gearbox

The Alto K10 comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 67 hp of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The AMT transmission is offered only with the VXi and VXi variants. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl for the manual variants and 24.90 kmpl for the AMT variants.

