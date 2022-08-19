2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be competing against the Renault Kwid.
Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 13:31 PM
Maruti Suzuki is offering Alto K10 only with a petrol engine. The manufacturer might add a CNG variant in the future. 
Maruti Suzuki has just launched the new generation of Alto K10 in the Indian market at a starting price of 3.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the prices go up to 5.83 lakhs (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings through their Arena dealerships. The Alto K10 is now based on Maruti's Heartect platform. It now also gets a host of upgrades to the exterior as well as the interior. It is being offered in four variants. There is Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Maruti Alto K10:

 Std.LXi (Over Std.)VXi (Over LXi)VXi+ (Over VXi)
Exterior
  • 13-inch wheels with centre cap
 
  • Body coloured door handles
  • Roof antenna
 
Interior
  • Bottle holder in front doors
  • Sun visors
  • Cabin air filter
  • Remote fuel lid opener
  • Remote boot opener
  • Digital speedometer
  • Body coloured bumpers
  • Front power windows
  • Accessory socket
  • Internally adjustable ORVMs
  • 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth
  • Multi-information display
  • 2 speakers
  • Silver accents inside door handles, centre garnish, side louvers and steering wheel
  • Remote keyless entry
  • 17.78 cm (SmartPlay Studio) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • Rear parcel tray
  • 4 speakers
  • USB port
Safety
  • Rear child locks
  • Front seat belts with pre-tensioners
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Seatbelt reminders
  • Dual airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • High-Speed Alert
  • Collapsible steering column
  • Air conditioners with heater
  • Power steering
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Impact sensing door unlock
  • Engine immobiliser
  • Central door locking
 

Exterior

The exterior of the Alto K10 now is inspired by the Celerio. It gets an up-swept design for the headlamps, there is a new grille and new bumper design as well. On the sides, it is still riding on steel wheels and at the rear, there is a new set of tail lamps. 

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; gets touchscreen and electrical ORVMs)

Interior

The cabin of the Alto K10 is pretty simple. The dashboard and central console have been revised. The power window switches are below the infotainment system that does support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and is a touchscreen unit. 

Engine and gearbox

The Alto K10 comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 67 hp of max power and 89 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The AMT transmission is offered only with the VXi and VXi variants. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl for the manual variants and 24.90 kmpl for the AMT variants. 

 

