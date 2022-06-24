HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Hyundai Venue: Five Key Highlights You Need To Make Note Of

2022 Hyundai Venue: Five key highlights you need to make note of 

Hyundai Venue comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while engine and transmission options remain same.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 08:45 AM
The latest Hyundai Venue gets some big-ticket design updates on the outside and several feature additions in the cabin.
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
The latest Hyundai Venue gets some big-ticket design updates on the outside and several feature additions in the cabin.
View all Images
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
1/13
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
2/13
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
3/13
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
4/13
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
5/13
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
6/13
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
7/13
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
8/13
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
9/13
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
10/13
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
11/13
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
12/13
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
13/13
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at 7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over 12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.

Hyundai India launched the much-awaited new updated Venue SUV in the country last week, on June 16. The 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a redesigned appearance and a host of updated features. Available at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Hyundai Venue renews its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

(Also read: 2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates)

First introduced in 2019, Hyundai Venue has been one of the strong performers in the sub-compact segment. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV comes taking the game one notch up. Here are five key points about the all-new iteration of the SUV.

Stylish design

2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a revised design, especially at the front profile. It gets an updated front grille with chrome embellishment. It comes with LED lamps, updated bumpers, and puddle lamps. It gets a LED light strip connecting the taillights. The faux skid plate adds boldness to the SUV. The overall design of the SUV has received a premium touch as compared to the outgoing model without violating the originality of the car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Premium cabin

Not just the exterior, the cabin of the new Hyundai Venue has also received a revising touch. New features have been added to the cabin increasing the premium quotient of the SUV. It comes with a multifunction steering wheel, better quality plastic on the dashboard, and a standing touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. The dual-tone dashboard enhances the cabin's visual appeal. It also comes with a wireless phone charger, home-to-car with voice assistant, ambient natural sound, BlueLink connectivity, and regional language support for infotainment.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

Seven colours and six trims

The 2022 Hyundai Venue SUV comes available in seven different exterior colour options - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, and Fiery Red. Also, the SUV comes available in six different trim options - E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). Also, the SUV is offered with three accessories packs - Basic, Advance and Supreme.

Petrol and diesel fuel options

2022 Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel options. The SUV gets a 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The turbo-petrol motor generates 120 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm. The diesel engine generates 100 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. The SUV comes with three different driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

Wide transmission options

Like the outgoing Hyundai Venue, the new model too comes with a host of transmission options. The transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and iMT (Intelligent manual transmission).

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 08:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai Venue 2022 Hyundai Venue
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Tata Nexon EV fire: Centre orders separate probe
Tata Nexon EV fire: Centre orders separate probe
BMW M3 Touring MotoGP safety car breaks cover, gets M parts and centre exhaust
BMW M3 Touring MotoGP safety car breaks cover, gets M parts and centre exhaust
McLaren teases P1 Spider by Lanzante at Goodwood, only five units will be built
McLaren teases P1 Spider by Lanzante at Goodwood, only five units will be built
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city