2022 Hyundai Venue: Five key highlights you need to make note of 

Hyundai Venue comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while engine and transmission options remain same.

Hyundai India launched the much-awaited new updated Venue SUV in the country last week, on June 16. The 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a redesigned appearance and a host of updated features. Available at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Hyundai Venue renews its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

First introduced in 2019, Hyundai Venue has been one of the strong performers in the sub-compact segment. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV comes taking the game one notch up. Here are five key points about the all-new iteration of the SUV.

Stylish design

2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a revised design, especially at the front profile. It gets an updated front grille with chrome embellishment. It comes with LED lamps, updated bumpers, and puddle lamps. It gets a LED light strip connecting the taillights. The faux skid plate adds boldness to the SUV. The overall design of the SUV has received a premium touch as compared to the outgoing model without violating the originality of the car.

Premium cabin

Not just the exterior, the cabin of the new Hyundai Venue has also received a revising touch. New features have been added to the cabin increasing the premium quotient of the SUV. It comes with a multifunction steering wheel, better quality plastic on the dashboard, and a standing touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. The dual-tone dashboard enhances the cabin's visual appeal. It also comes with a wireless phone charger, home-to-car with voice assistant, ambient natural sound, BlueLink connectivity, and regional language support for infotainment.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

Seven colours and six trims

The 2022 Hyundai Venue SUV comes available in seven different exterior colour options - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, and Fiery Red. Also, the SUV comes available in six different trim options - E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). Also, the SUV is offered with three accessories packs - Basic, Advance and Supreme.

Petrol and diesel fuel options

2022 Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel options. The SUV gets a 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The turbo-petrol motor generates 120 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm. The diesel engine generates 100 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. The SUV comes with three different driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

Wide transmission options

Like the outgoing Hyundai Venue, the new model too comes with a host of transmission options. The transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and iMT (Intelligent manual transmission).

