2022 Hyundai Tucson launched: Check all the highlights

  • Hyundai Tucson SUV has been in India for nearly two decades but its sales performance thus far has been ordinary at best. The fourth-gen Tucson though promises quite a lot.
By : Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will continue to have both a petrol as well as a diesel engine under the hood. 
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been officially launched in the Indian car market. Unveiled to the world around two years ago, the Tucson sure has taken some time to touch down here but is now promising to stake a massive claim in the premium SUV space. While its exterior design updates are sure to elevate its bragging rights, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson also boasts of more space for passengers, an updated feature list as well as the debut of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems.

Here are all the highlights from the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson: ...read less

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been officially launched in the Indian car market. Unveiled to the world around two years ago, the Tucson sure has taken some time to touch down here but is now promising to stake a massive claim in the premium SUV space. While its exterior design updates are sure to elevate its bragging rights, the ...read more
10 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Thanks for being with us for the launch of the Hyundai Tucson SUV. Once again, our extensive first-drive review goes live on our Youtube and Instagram as well as website this Friday morning.

10 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM IST

10 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM IST

HT Auto has test-driven the all-new Tucson!

We recently put this SUV to the test in and around pleasant Bengaluru and have much more to say about it. The embargo on our views ends this Friday - August 12. Don't forget to check out the detailed review. 

HT Auto drive review of the latest Hyundai Tucson goes live soon.
10 Aug 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson officially launched!

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson pricing starts at 27.69 lakh (ex showroom).

A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.
10 Aug 2022, 12:00 PM IST

All set for the price announcement of Hyundai Tucson?

The Tucson is likely to carry a premium price tag but it would look at justifying it with a mile-long list of features. In either case, we would know in just a bit from now as the launch event is moments away from start.

10 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM IST

What is ADAS and how does Tucson benefit from it?

ADAS is gradually entering the feature lists of more and more cars in the Indian market. For Hyundai, Tucson is the first model to get ADAS.

One front camera. One front radar. One rear radar.

ADAS on Tucson allows for safety and assistive functions like Lane Departure Warning, Collission Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collission Warning, Lane Follow Assist, and more.

10 Aug 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Is the new Tucson specifically meant for you?

Hyundai says the primary target audience for the 2022 Tucson are individuals between 30 and 45 years of age who are preferring a large and premium vehicle which also comes loaded with features and rugged drive capabilities.

Of note here is that the new Tucson offers multiple terrain modes like Mud, Sand and Snow.

10 Aug 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Tucson LWB

The third-generation Tucson may have been a rousing success the world over but many felt is dimensions weren't impressive enough to accommodate a spacious cabin.

This changes with the 2022 model with Hyundai offering the Tucson LWB which means it is longer, taller and wider than the model it replaces.

The 2022 Tucson promise more cabin space for passengers at the rear.
10 Aug 2022, 10:49 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Tucson to come with four-wheel drive

The diesel engine variant of 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered with a four-wheel drive system. The automaker offers a 4WD lock mode and three terrain modes - Sand, Mud and Snow.

10 Aug 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Engine and transmission highlights

2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 156 Ps of power and 192 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 186 Ps of power and 416 Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

10 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM IST

First SUV in the segment to come with ADAS

2022 Hyundai Tucson will be the first SUV in the segment to come with ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System, 19 SamrtSense features to be precise. The suite of ADAS features include Forward collision and avoidance assist, Blind Spot collision and avoidance, Smart cruise control, Rear Cross Traffic warning and avoidance and much more.

10 Aug 2022, 09:47 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Tucson expected launch price

Hyundai India is all set to launch the 2022 Tucson SUV in the country today. It is expected to be priced between 25 lakh and 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol engine is expected to be the most affordable whereas the diesel engine with four-wheel drive will be the most expensive one.

10 Aug 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Tucson, a global powerhouse

Tucson sells in huge numbers in most overseas markets. In 2021, the model emerged as the best-selling Hyundai globally. Since it was first introduced, over 70 lakh units of Hyundai Tucson has been sold across the world. 

