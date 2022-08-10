2022 Hyundai Tucson launched: Check all the highlights

Here are all the highlights from the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson: ...read less

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been officially launched in the Indian car market. Unveiled to the world around two years ago, the Tucson sure has taken some time to touch down here but is now promising to stake a massive claim in the premium SUV space. While its exterior design updates are sure to elevate its bragging rights, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson also boasts of more space for passengers, an updated feature list as well as the debut of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems.

That's all from this blog! Thanks for being with us for the launch of the Hyundai Tucson SUV. Once again, our extensive first-drive review goes live on our Youtube and Instagram as well as website this Friday morning.

For the entire price list… ….check out this detailed report.

HT Auto has test-driven the all-new Tucson! We recently put this SUV to the test in and around pleasant Bengaluru and have much more to say about it. The embargo on our views ends this Friday - August 12. Don't forget to check out the detailed review. HT Auto drive review of the latest Hyundai Tucson goes live soon.

Fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson officially launched! The 2022 Hyundai Tucson pricing starts at ₹27.69 lakh (ex showroom). A closer look at the Hyundai Tucson in action during the HT Auto drive tests.

All set for the price announcement of Hyundai Tucson? The Tucson is likely to carry a premium price tag but it would look at justifying it with a mile-long list of features. In either case, we would know in just a bit from now as the launch event is moments away from start.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

What is ADAS and how does Tucson benefit from it? ADAS is gradually entering the feature lists of more and more cars in the Indian market. For Hyundai, Tucson is the first model to get ADAS. One front camera. One front radar. One rear radar. ADAS on Tucson allows for safety and assistive functions like Lane Departure Warning, Collission Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collission Warning, Lane Follow Assist, and more.

Is the new Tucson specifically meant for you? Hyundai says the primary target audience for the 2022 Tucson are individuals between 30 and 45 years of age who are preferring a large and premium vehicle which also comes loaded with features and rugged drive capabilities. Of note here is that the new Tucson offers multiple terrain modes like Mud, Sand and Snow.

Tucson LWB The third-generation Tucson may have been a rousing success the world over but many felt is dimensions weren't impressive enough to accommodate a spacious cabin. This changes with the 2022 model with Hyundai offering the Tucson LWB which means it is longer, taller and wider than the model it replaces. The 2022 Tucson promise more cabin space for passengers at the rear.

2022 Hyundai Tucson to come with four-wheel drive The diesel engine variant of 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered with a four-wheel drive system. The automaker offers a 4WD lock mode and three terrain modes - Sand, Mud and Snow.

Engine and transmission highlights 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 156 Ps of power and 192 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 186 Ps of power and 416 Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

First SUV in the segment to come with ADAS 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be the first SUV in the segment to come with ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System, 19 SamrtSense features to be precise. The suite of ADAS features include Forward collision and avoidance assist, Blind Spot collision and avoidance, Smart cruise control, Rear Cross Traffic warning and avoidance and much more.

2022 Hyundai Tucson expected launch price Hyundai India is all set to launch the 2022 Tucson SUV in the country today. It is expected to be priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol engine is expected to be the most affordable whereas the diesel engine with four-wheel drive will be the most expensive one.