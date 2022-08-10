2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at ₹27.69 lakh

Hyundai India on Wednesday launched the fourth-generation Tucson in the country at a starting price of 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Tucson renews its rivalry against the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross. The new generation Hyundai Tucson comes with a radically aggressive design and a host of new advanced features as well, which includes the entry of ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems.

First unveiled to the world back in 2020, the fourth-generation Tucson emerged as the best-selling Hyundai model across the globe in 2021. Thus far, the Koreans have sold over 70 lakh units of the SUV since its first launch in 2004. In India, Tucson hasn't really lit up the sales charts, but the newest model could potentially change this.

New Tucson gets an aggressive appearance.

Hyundai Tucson exterior highlights:

The exterior styling updates on the new Tucson may be one of the biggest and most significant changes brought in. The SUV follows the automaker's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It appears nothing like the outgoing model but radically different. The key design elements include a new parametric front grille that integrates LED daytime running lights. A similar grille is seen in the new Hyundai Venue. Expect it to be carried over to the new Creta SUV as well.

Tucson vs Tucson - dimensions (mm) 4th gen Tucson 3rd gen Tucson Length 4,630 4,480 Width 1,865 1,850 Height 1,665 1,660 Wheelbase 2,755 2,670

Other styling elements include vertically positioned LED headlamps, LED taillights with an LED light bar, new alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, sharp character lines, rear spoiler etc. Overall, it appears more aggressive than before.

Dimensionally, the new generation Hyundai Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.

The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen unit.

Hyundai Tucson interior highlights:

The cabin of the car has received a host of updates as well. It gets a completely revised dashboard layout with a minimalist approach. An extensive touchscreen infotainment system is there along with a touch capacitive automatic climate control just beneath it. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, heated and ventilated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function and a wireless charger.

Hyundai Tucson powertrain highlights:

The power source for the new Hyundai Tucson includes a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine produces 156 PS power and 192 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine on the other hand produces 186 PS of power and 416 Nm torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The diesel variant gets 4WD lock mode for all-wheel drive. Tucson also comes with three terrain modes - Sand, Mud and Snow.

