2021 Hyundai Tucson scores a duck with zero-star safety rating in Latin NCAP

2021 Hyundai Tucson with two frontal airbags received a zero-star rating in a recent safety crash test conduct by the Latin New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The model scored well in adult protection for frontal and side impacts, as well as in whiplash protection. However, due to lack of side airbags, its safety score remained limited.

The bodyshell of the vehicle was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings. While head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good in the side impact, chest protection was not adequate.

Child occupant protection offered by the 2021 Tucson was poor because as there is only a lap belt available in the center rear seat while Hyundai declined to select Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the tests, the Latin NCAP report stated. . Despite having standard ISOFIX anchorages in rear outboard positions, their marking was not according to Latin NCAP criteria.

