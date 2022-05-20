HT Auto
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon 

2022 Hyundai Tucson is a significant departure in terms of its design. It appears sportier than its predecessor thanks to a new large front grille with sharp LED headlights integrated into it. The parametric jewel pattern on the grille gives the SUV a distinct look.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2022, 08:15 PM
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its premium SUV Tucson in India soon. The carmaker has announced that the all-new Tucson, which has already been introduced in the global makrets, will hit Indian shores in the second half of this year. The fourth generation Tucson SUV will take on rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq among others.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new Tucson. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new Tucson is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. Tucson has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new Tucson will captivate the aspirations of customers in India."

2022 Hyundai Tucson is a significant departure in terms of its design. It appears sportier than its predecessor thanks to a new large front grille with sharp LED headlights integrated into it. The parametric jewel pattern on the grille gives the SUV a distinct look.

From the side, the new Tucson gets rid of sharp and straight body lines for lines which seek to draw triangular shapes in what appears artistically abstract. The wheel arches are rather angular while the swept-back roofline is done in contrasting hues of black.

The new Tucson's rear profile is perhaps the smartest with blade-like light strip connecting the brake lights on either side. The brake lights themselves are claw-like which seek to give the car an aggressive back appeal. The lower rear bumper has a diamond texture while the wiper gets covered from view under the rear spoiler.

In terms of technology, the new Tucson packs in three new features - a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster.

Under the hood, the new Tucson will make use of a 2.5-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid engine. These are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. The 2.5-litre engine has peak power of 187bhp and max torque of 246 Nm. The turbo hybrid has a combined peak power figure of 226 bhp and max torque of 264 Nm.

First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 08:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tucson 2022 Tucson Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson Tucson facelift 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Tucson facelift Hyundai
