2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift breaks cover in India with ADAS, digital cluster

Hyundai India has unveiled the 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. 
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 02:31 PM
2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with new looks and several new safety features. 
Hyundai India on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the market here. Based on the Sensous Sportiness design philosophy of Hyundai, the latest Tucson has a number of design updates that help it stand apart from the outgoing model while also getting a behemoth of feature updates within the cabin. But most notably, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson features Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS which enhances the safety quotient and drive capability of the vehicle.

Hyundai Tucson has been in the Indian market since long with the first model for the market here launched back in 2005. This was followed by the second-generation Tucson brought in in 2009 and then updated with the third-generation model in 2016. But perhaps because of its placement in the premium SUV segment, it has not been anywhere close to as much of a success as the newer Creta and the Venue launched subsequently. But Hyundai is now looking to up the sales numbers for the car despite the premium SUV segment overall finding it hard to gain a momentum.

2022 Hyundai Tucson exterior highlights:

The latest Hyundai Tucson is primarily defined by its large grille on its face which is now seamlessly integrated with the LED head light units. The rear gets updated LED tail lights which are connected with an LED light strip in the middle.

The connected LED tail lamp on the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson highlight the width of the car and adds to its modern touch. 
2022 Hyundai Tucson cabin highlights:

On the inside, the new Tucson comes packed with an all-digital 10.1-inch driver display and another 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit. The other feature highlights inside the vehicle include wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, keyless entry and auto-dimming IRVM, among others.

(Also see | In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover

2022 Hyundai Tucson engine options:

The updated Hyundai Tucson will be made available in two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. While the former has been rated to develop 156 PS and 192 Nm, the latter develops 186 PS and 416 Nm of peak torque.

2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS and safety features:

The new Tucson will be a big step up in comparison to the previous model. It will be the first-in-segment car to come with Level-2 ADAS feature. It will be offered with 19 Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features as listed below:

Driving Safety FunctionsForward Collision Warming
 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Car
 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian
 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Cycle
 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning
 Blindspot Collision-Warning
 Blindspot Collision-Avoidance Assist
 Lane Keep Assist
 Lane Departure Warning
 Driver Attention Warning 
 Blindsport View Monitor
 Safe Exit Warning
Driver Convenience FunctionsSmart Cruise Control
 Lane Follow Assist
 High Beam Assist
 Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
Parking Safety FunctionsRear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
 Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
 Surround View Monitor
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 01:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Tucson Tucson Hyundai Hyundai India
