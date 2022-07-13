In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover 

6/7

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque.