In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover
The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson premium SUV comes with an array of updated cabin features.
Hyundai India revealed its 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. The new Tucson SUV gets a number of updates, especially in the cabin. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will also sport the Advance Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will amp up the SUV's safety quotient.
The new Hyundai Tucson comes with noticeable large front grille that has been smoothly incorporated with the LED head lights.
The rear side of the Hyundai Tucson features a new LED tail lights which have been connected with an LED strip that runs through the middle.
The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹23 - 28 Lakh* *Expected Price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Along with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson's updated cabin also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, 36-degree camera and auto-dimming.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS