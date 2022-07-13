HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Facelift With Adas Breaks Cover

In pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift with ADAS breaks cover 

The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson premium SUV comes with an array of updated cabin features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM
Hyundai India revealed its 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. The new Tucson SUV gets a number of updates, especially in the cabin. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will also sport the Advance Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will amp up the SUV's safety quotient. 
1/7
Hyundai India revealed its 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. The new Tucson SUV gets a number of updates, especially in the cabin. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will also sport the Advance Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will amp up the SUV's safety quotient. 
Hyundai India revealed its 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. The new Tucson SUV gets a number of updates, especially in the cabin. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will also sport the Advance Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will amp up the SUV's safety quotient. 
Hyundai India revealed its 2022 Tucson premium SUV for the Indian market. The new Tucson SUV gets a number of updates, especially in the cabin. The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will also sport the Advance Driver Assistance System or ADAS which will amp up the SUV's safety quotient. 
The new Hyundai Tucson comes with noticeable large front grille that has been smoothly incorporated with the LED head lights. 
2/7
The new Hyundai Tucson comes with noticeable large front grille that has been smoothly incorporated with the LED head lights. 
The new Hyundai Tucson comes with noticeable large front grille that has been smoothly incorporated with the LED head lights. 
The new Hyundai Tucson comes with noticeable large front grille that has been smoothly incorporated with the LED head lights. 
The rear side of the Hyundai Tucson features a new LED tail lights which have been connected with an LED strip that runs through the middle. 
3/7
The rear side of the Hyundai Tucson features a new LED tail lights which have been connected with an LED strip that runs through the middle. 
The rear side of the Hyundai Tucson features a new LED tail lights which have been connected with an LED strip that runs through the middle. 
The rear side of the Hyundai Tucson features a new LED tail lights which have been connected with an LED strip that runs through the middle. 
The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.    
4/7
The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.    
The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.    
The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.    

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹23 - 28 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Along with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson's updated cabin also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, 36-degree camera and auto-dimming.  
5/7
Along with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson's updated cabin also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, 36-degree camera and auto-dimming.  
Along with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson's updated cabin also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, 36-degree camera and auto-dimming.  
Along with the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson's updated cabin also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, 36-degree camera and auto-dimming.  
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque. 
6/7
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque. 
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque. 
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come with two engine options. There will be a Nu 2.0 petrol unit with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 VGT diesel with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former trim will generate a power output of 156 PS and 192 Nm of torque while the latter will generate a power output of 186 PS and 416 Nm of torque. 
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
7/7
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport Level-2 ADAS feature. It will have 19 Hyundai Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Tucson Hyundai India Hyundai
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Tata Motors extends the Nexon portfolio with launch of new XM+ (S) variant
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Ducati rolls out 2023 Panigale V4 with electronics update
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India grow 1% between Q1 FY19-FY23, reveals SIAM
Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling
Volkswagen partners with Tesla co-founder's company for EV battery recycling
Volkswagen's software issues can delay Porsche, Audi, Bentley's EV plans
Volkswagen's software issues can delay Porsche, Audi, Bentley's EV plans

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city