2022 Hyundai Creta facelift to break cover at GIIAS 2021. New features confirmed

Apart from ADAS, other key additions to the car will include an updated BlueLink connected car tech along with a panoramic sunroof, a premium Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supported by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The use of updated connectivity tech will unlock new safety features such as tracking of stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle immobilisation and a valet parking mode.

Rumours suggest that the new Creta will be offered in both the five- as well as seven-seat layouts for the Indonesian market. More details on the updated Creta will be revealed in next.

Speaking about the upcoming Creta, SungJong Ha, Director of Hyundai Motors Indonesia, said "This SUV was built and designed specifically according to the interests of customers in Indonesia," said SungJong Ha as quoted from the official Hyundai Indonesia website.