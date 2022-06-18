HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Honda Hr V Goes On Sale In Malaysia. Is India Next?

2022 Honda HR-V goes on sale in Malaysia. Is India next?

2022 Honda HR-V SUV has been officially launched in the market of Malaysia.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 06:06 PM
2022 Honda CR-V
2022 Honda CR-V
2022 Honda CR-V
2022 Honda CR-V

2022 Honda HR-V SUV has been officially launched in the market of Malaysia. The new SUV will be available for purchase at the dealerships in SouthEast Asian country by July. Apart from regular ICE variants that comprise 1.5L S, 1.5L E, and 1.5L V trims, the company has also introduced the car in a range-topping 1.5L e:HEV RS hybrid iteration.

As found on the hybrid version of the City sedan sold in the Indian market, the hybrid HR-V features Honda’s i-MMD system. This combines a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine (105 PS/127 Nm) with two motors. The combined output from this system has been recorded at 131 PS and 253 Nm. Honda’s latest i-MMD system comes out as a big step up over the previously offered HR-V Hybrid’s i-DCD system.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
1462 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As far as equipment and features go, the 2022 HR-V gets Honda Sensing, an eight-inch central touchscreen and auto LED headlights, these are offered as part of the standard kit. While the Grade S, E, and V trims come with single-zone air-conditioning, the range-topping RS comes with a dual-zone system – all four variants get rear AC vents. There are two options on wheels available. While the lower S and E trims ride on 17-inch alloys (with 215/60 Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres), the higher-spec V and RS variants come fitted with 18-inch units (and 225/50 Continental Ultra Contact UC6 rubbers).

In India, the HR-V has been under long discussion for launch, however, there has been no official indication. The SUV was in fact spotted getting tested on the country roads several times in 2019, but no progress was made. Chances are slim that the new 2022 model will arrive in India anytime soon.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 06:06 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda HR-V 2022 Honda HR-V New HR-V Honda HR-V vs Hyundai Creta Honda HR-V vs Jeep Compass
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city