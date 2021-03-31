Home > Auto > Cars > 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc launched at 21.35 Lakh, bookings now open

The new 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc SUV has been launched in India at 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also started accepting bookings and interested customers can now get their car reserved at any of the authorised Volkswagen dealerships in India. Deliveries for the new T-Roc will start from the month of May 2021.

For the uninitiated, the VW T-Roc SUV was first introduced in India around March 2020. Back then, it was priced at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and was a CBU model, limited to just 1,000 units. Previously it was made available in just a single top-spec variant along with five exterior colour shades. It was completely sold off in India within a few months and VW announced the closure of bookings in September last year.

The new 2021 T-Roc SUV has also arrived in the country via the same CBU route and will thus again be a limitedly available product. It comes kitted with features such as LED headlamps, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

Under the hood, there is a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which is responsible for pushing out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It rivals the likes of Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and the Hyundai Tucson.


