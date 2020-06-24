After several spy photos and leaks, the new 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has finally been unveiled. The sedan facelift gets a mid-cycle update that will has plug-in hybrid eHybrid variant or the R sport option as well.

The first change that is noticeable is the headlamps that are now practically linked with a new thin strip of LED light running through the revamped grille on which the Volkswagen badge sits. The bumper has also changed. At the rear, the most notable change is undoubtedly the new taillight cluster. The Arteon will be offered with both 18-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel options.

On the inside, the Arteon gets a cabin that breathes comfort and elegance. The German firm has made several changes that makes it fresher and more modern. The new steering wheel with touch sensitive controls, the new module for air conditioning and the renewed air vents stand out.

There are new faux leather surfaces with embossed accent stitching and more options are offered in choosing insert materials. There are from real wood to metal sconces. For the music lovers, there is a Harman Kardon sound system specifically configured for this model and, combined with the ambient lighting system, will allow you to enjoy trips on board the Arteon.

On the inside, the Arteon gets a cabin that breathes comfort and elegance.





The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is a connected car. It wears a Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster to a 9.2-inch touch screen to operate the Discover Pro infotainment system that allows access to all kinds of online digital services. Also, there is a wireless charger for compatible mobile phones.

The new Arteon's engine range has been revised and improved. Volkswagen will offer a selection of gasoline, diesel mechanics and a plug-in hybrid version. The diesel engine features an AdBlue double-dose SCR catalytic reduction system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80%.

(Also read: Volkswagen employees to test ID.3 electric car before launch, just like Tesla)

The hybrid system revolves around a 1.4-litre TSI gasoline engine that works in combination with a small 85 kW (115 hp) electric motor. The total power it reaches is 218 hp. All of this is managed through a six-speed, dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 13 kWh and allows the Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid to approve a range of 54 kilometres in electric mode.

(Also read: Volkswagen ID.4's China version leaked ahead of launch)

The customisation options have been increased with three new body colours: Kingfisher Blue, Kings Red Metallic and Lapiz Blue.

Volkswagen is yet to announce the date of the official launch. However, according to reports, it is likely to happen in July.

This update to the Arteon range comes at a crucial time, as the market is in the midst of a transition to sustainable mobility. That is why some of the upgrades in the new Arteon are related to electrification.