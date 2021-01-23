Tata Motors introduced the new Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback in the market on Saturday. Tata Motors set a rather competitive price tag for its new car which starts at ₹7.73 lakh and extends up to ₹8.85 lakh, (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also mentioned that these are introductory prices that may be hiked in the future.

The Altroz was initially introduced in India exactly a year back with two engine options - 1.2 Revotron and 1.5 Revotorq, now the homegrown automaker has added a turbo-ed version of the 1.2-litre petrol inside the Altroz. So basically it's the same engine, albeit with a turbo. Thanks to the new mechanical update, the engine now delivers slightly higher 110 PS and 140 Nm. The company has carried over the older 5-speed manual transmission, while the DCT is nowhere to be found. In a single engine-transmission combination, the car has been made available in three packs - XT iTurbo, XZ iTurbo and XZ+ iTurbo.

Some of the rivals to the Tata Altroz iTurbo include the new Hyundai i10 T-GDI and the Volkswagen Polo TSI. Here's where the Tata Altroz iTurbo stands against its rivals in terms of cost and value.

Hyundai i20 T-GDI: ₹8.79 Lakh - ₹10.04 Lakh

Hyundai launched the much-anticipated new-gen i20 last year, and along came the i20 T-GDI model which is available in a total of eight variants on Sports and Asta trim options. The manual option starts from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and goes up all the way up to ₹10.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Volkswagen Polo TSI: ₹8.34 Lakh

Volkswagen Polo TSI again is available in both manual as well as automatic versions. Its pricing starts from ₹8.34 lakh for the manual, while the automatic is priced from ₹9.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It uses a 1.0-litre TSI petrol mill which delivers 108 PS and 175 Nm of torque.