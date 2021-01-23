2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo vs rivals: Price comparison2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 06:42 PM IST
- Where does the Tata Altroz iTurbo stand against its rivals in terms of cost and value?
Tata Motors introduced the new Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback in the market on Saturday. Tata Motors set a rather competitive price tag for its new car which starts at ₹7.73 lakh and extends up to ₹8.85 lakh, (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also mentioned that these are introductory prices that may be hiked in the future.
The Altroz was initially introduced in India exactly a year back with two engine options - 1.2 Revotron and 1.5 Revotorq, now the homegrown automaker has added a turbo-ed version of the 1.2-litre petrol inside the Altroz. So basically it's the same engine, albeit with a turbo. Thanks to the new mechanical update, the engine now delivers slightly higher 110 PS and 140 Nm. The company has carried over the older 5-speed manual transmission, while the DCT is nowhere to be found. In a single engine-transmission combination, the car has been made available in three packs - XT iTurbo, XZ iTurbo and XZ+ iTurbo.
Some of the rivals to the Tata Altroz iTurbo include the new Hyundai i10 T-GDI and the Volkswagen Polo TSI. Here's where the Tata Altroz iTurbo stands against its rivals in terms of cost and value.
Hyundai i20 T-GDI: ₹8.79 Lakh - ₹10.04 Lakh
Hyundai launched the much-anticipated new-gen i20 last year, and along came the i20 T-GDI model which is available in a total of eight variants on Sports and Asta trim options. The manual option starts from ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and goes up all the way up to ₹10.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Volkswagen Polo TSI: ₹8.34 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo TSI again is available in both manual as well as automatic versions. Its pricing starts from ₹8.34 lakh for the manual, while the automatic is priced from ₹9.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It uses a 1.0-litre TSI petrol mill which delivers 108 PS and 175 Nm of torque.