Skoda Auto India has planned some very major launches for this year and the all-new Octavia sedan is one of them. The launch details of the new car were confirmed officially by the Skoda boss in a social media post a few days back.

The fourth-generation Octavia sedan officially broke cover in November 2019. With the generation change, the Octavia gained a host of updates inside out. From a completely overhauled exterior design to a new cabin, technology, and updated powertrain options, the Octavia transformed into a completely new offering altogether.