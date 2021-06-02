How used batteries from Skoda EVs can provide power for fast-charging stations

Skoda Auto has introduced a smart energy storage system that utilizes used batteries from Skoda electric vehicles (EVs) such as the Enyaq iV, Superb iV, Octavia iV and Octavia RS iV. This gives a second life cycle to the batteries, effectively reducing their carbon footprint.

The energy storage systems can hold up to 20 batteries from the plug-in hybrid models Superb iV and Octavia iV, each with 13 kWh, or five 82 kWh batteries from the Enyaq iV electric SUV. The unit's total capacity is of up to 328 kWh, implying that it can also be used to supply energy to fast-charging stations with a transmission power of up to 150 kW.