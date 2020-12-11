The updated 2021 Skoda Kodiaq has been caught under the spycam in its home market - Czech Republic. The spy images suggest that majority of the exterior tweaks will be majorly concentrated towards the front/rear-end of the vehicle.

For 2021, the Kodiaq SUV will come with an updated butterfly grille with vertical slots. The new front grille will be flanked by redesigned front headlamps, also the fog lamps have gone through some remodeling in the process. There is also wider airdam with a honey-comb pattern grille on the front bumper. The overall profile of the large-sized SUV remains more or less the same.

(Also Read: Skoda Auto India trademarks five new names for future cars)

Coming towards the end, the new Kodiaq will sport reprofiled LED taillamps which look sharper than the previous units. The rear bumper has also been remastered and there is a centrally positioned Skoda logo as originally seen on the Kodiaq Scout back in 2019.

While the cabin space is clearly hidden away in the spy images, goes without saying that the SUV will be updated with new comfort and entertainment features on the inside, along with a new infotainment system, reworked instrument cluster, and new upholstery.

(Also Read: Hyundai Creta rivaling Skoda Vision IN Concept to get production name next month)

Under the hood, expect the company to offer a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor on the India-spec model. The same engine is also found on the Superb sedan and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in India. It delivers close to 187 bhp/320 Nm, and is offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

For 2021, the Kodiaq SUV will come with an updated butterfly grille with vertical slots. Credits: Pavel Srp/YouTube

For the record, Skoda Auto India is yet to introduce the BS 6 avatar of the Kodiaq SUV in the market. The firm has announced in the past that it is gearing up to introduce the same sometime in early 2021.



