Skoda Auto India is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming SUV based on the Vision IN Concept which was previewed at the Auto Expo 2020. The firm has confirmed in the past that the SUV will make its official debut in the first quarter of 2021, followed by its launch in the second quarter. The production name for the SUV will be revealed next month in January 2021.

The launch of the production-spec Vision IN will take place even before the Volkswagen's own compact SUV Taigun. For the record, both the models share the same technical details including the MQB-A0 IN platform.

In terms of exterior dimensions and size the SUV based on the Vision IN will be comparable to the segment rivals such as Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos SUV. It will roughly span close to 4,256 mm in length and will feature a wheelbase of around 2,671 mm. Whats to be noted is that these measurements are of the Skoda's Vision IN concept and the final dimensions may vary a little. What's certain is the fact that the final design of the SUV will come out to be quite cheeky and brazen if its anywhere close to the concept.

Skoda is yet to reveal details on the mechanicals of the car but it is expected to come out with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which pushes out 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The transmission duties may be performed by a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda has also gone ahead and claimed that the Vision IN concept does 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.7 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 195 kmph. A similar performance may thus be expected from its road legal version. Skoda has announced that the production-spec Vision IN will be a made in India product under the group's 'India 2.0' strategy.