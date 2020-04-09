While the Nissan Kicks facelift was rumored for March debut, but such is clearly not the case. Now the updated model has been spotted in a fully undisguised form in Thailand where it is slated to make its world debut in the forthcoming months.

While the Nissan Kicks entered the Indian market only in 2019, it has been on-sale internationally since 2016. After the mid-cycle update, the Nissan Kicks will also enter more global markets including Japan, where it was absent previously.

As per the latest spy image, with the facelift, the Kicks will grow into a tad more sharper and angular SUV, somewhat similar to the new Nissan Ariya crossover concept. The headlamps have been tweaked and now have a less curvy profile. The V-Motion grille at the front has swollen in size and meet the blackened bumper which has a silver skid plate. The bumper is again completely new and features fog lamps in a fresh triangulated housing. Moreover, the alloy wheel design is also completely new.

Coming on to the inside, expect the facelifted model to have improvements in terms of better quality materials and new infotainment system. While the instrument panel and the meter cluster may remain unchanged.

As far as mechanicals go, the Nissan's e-Power technology will also be seen inside the upcoming Kicks facelift. This tech includes a generator which transmits electricity to an electric motor.

The facelifted Kicks (international-spec) makes use of a 1.2-litre HR12DE three-cylinder petrol engine. This unit works alongside a 1.5kWh battery pack. The system is rated to push out a combined power output of 129 PS.

Unlike the conventional hybrid vehicles in which an engine and electric motor function parallel to drive the wheels, the Nissan's e-Power system features an electric motor which directly pushes the wheels, like EVs. This motor makes use of a battery which is juiced-up by the engine acting as a generator.

Nissan may also launch the new Kicks in India later this year.