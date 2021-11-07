2021 MG ZS EV price starts at 28,495-pound sterling in this country

MG Motor has revamped the ZS EV all-electric SUV. The updated electric SUV will go on sale from this month in the UK and it comes available at a starting price of 28,495 pounds sterling. The price is after applying the UK government's plug-in car grant.

The updated MG ZS EV comes with a host of updates. Visually, the significant changes include a completely redesigned front fascia. This new design is claimed to be more aerodynamic compared to the outgoing model. Under the skin, 2021 MG ZS EV gets a larger 72 kWh long-range battery.

Speaking about the new front fascia of the 2021 MG ZS EV, it gets a flat face and no mesh grille. This is meant for better aerodynamics. It also comes with a redesigned rear profile, a new set of alloy wheels and a new charging port with a side opening door.

Inside the cabin, the new MG ZS EV is expected to come with a host of changes as well, in terms of material quality and features. The car gets automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, 360-degree parking camera. Also, there is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Another major change is on the battery front. The new MG ZS EV comes with a 72 kWh long-range battery pack that offers up to 440 km on a single charge, as compared to the outgoing MG ZS EV's 262 km range.

The new MG ZS EV also comes with four-stage LED indicators showing the charging status of the SUV. The battery is claimed to be capable of charging in 42 minutes using a 100 kW fast charger. Charging the battery using a regular 7 kW domestic charger can take up to 10.5 hours. As the British automaker claims, the MG ZS EV can be used to charge or provide power to external equipment.