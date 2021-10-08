In pics: Updated MG ZS EV gets a host of design, feature and performance updates 7 Photos . Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7MG Motor has updated its ZS EV model for global markets with a number of significant changes. One of these which is per-charge range improvement to a figure of 439 km has attracted attention. 2/7The company has ditched the grille and has replaced it with a covered plate for electric SUV. The front bumper too has been updated and side intakes come with sleek cuts. The LED headlights are also shaper compared to its outgoing model. 3/7The new taillights give the rear profile of the electric car an edgy look. MG ZS EV also features redesigned alloy wheels adding more visual appeal. 4/7The EV will sport a larger 72 kWh battery pack that will ensure a longer range without recharging it. The automaker claims it to be capable of covering a distance of 439 km on a single charge compared to 262 km offered by the existing model. MG also added that a 51 kWh battery pack with a 318 km range will join the lineup later in 2022. 5/7The inside of the electric SUV has also undergone changes. It will now feature a 10.1-inch display screen with a new MG iSMART infotainment system. It will sport new features, remote control functions and more connectivity options, said the company. A new instrument cluster and wireless charging technology have also been introduced. 6/7The updated MG ZS EV will have four-stage indicator LEDs inside the charging port. This will offer the user a visual of the charging status. 7/7The electric vehicle will get a combination of Type 2 and CCS chargers providing fast charging capability using an onboard AC charger.