In pics: Updated MG ZS EV gets a host of design, feature and performance updates

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 04:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk
MG Motor has updated its ZS EV model for global markets with a number of significant changes. One of these which is per-charge range improvement to a figure of 439 km has attracted attention. 
The company has ditched the grille and has replaced it with a covered plate for electric SUV. The front bumper too has been updated and side intakes come with sleek cuts. The LED headlights are also shaper compared to its outgoing model.
The new taillights give the rear profile of the electric car an edgy look. MG ZS EV also features redesigned alloy wheels adding more visual appeal.
The EV will sport a larger 72 kWh battery pack that will ensure a longer range without recharging it. The automaker claims it to be capable of covering a distance of 439 km on a single charge compared to 262 km offered by the existing model. MG also added that a 51 kWh battery pack with a 318 km range will join the lineup later in 2022.
The inside of the electric SUV has also undergone changes. It will now feature a 10.1-inch display screen with a new MG iSMART infotainment system. It will sport new features, remote control functions and more connectivity options, said the company. A new instrument cluster and wireless charging technology have also been introduced.
The updated MG ZS EV will have four-stage indicator LEDs inside the charging port. This will offer the user a visual of the charging status.
The electric vehicle will get a combination of Type 2 and CCS chargers providing fast charging capability using an onboard AC charger.
