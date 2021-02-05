MG Motor India on Friday announced that it will introduce the updated 2021 version of the ZS EV on February 8. The battery-powered SUV is expected to feature several new updates for 2021.

With the yearly revamp, the ZS EV is likely to receive minor styling changes on the outside, accompanied by new feature additions in the cabin space.

The ZS EV was launched in India in the early parts of 2020. It was one of the first entrants in the Indian electric car market space which is still in a very nascent stage. The ZS EV is the only fully electric offering from MG in India. As per the current specs, the EV can be replenished by up to 80% within 50 minutes with the help of the DC Fast Chargers. The company has also announced in the past that it has retailed more than 1,000 units of the SUV in India.

The MG ZS EV currently doesn't have any direct competition in the Indian market. Hyundai sells the Kona Electric SUV in a slightly higher segment than the ZS EV and Tata also sells the Nexon EV which sits in a slightly more affordable segment.

MG Motor India has also recently announced partnerships with Zoomcar and ORIX for its MG Subscribe program. The carmaker will now offer its ZS EV on a subscription-based model which is priced at ₹49,999 per month. The battery-powered car is currently available for subscription in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore. (More details here)