MG ZS EV put up on monthly subscription scheme, may boost EV adoption

MG Motor India on Thursday announced it has partnered with Zoomcar and ORIX under MG Subscribe and will now offer its ZS EV on a subscription-based model. The inaugural offer announced costs ₹49,999 per month and could be a viable option for those interested in an electric vehicle but unwilling to commit to a large financial investment.

The ZS EV was launched in the early parts of 2020 and has had some success in the Indian car market where electric mobility in the PV space remains in a nascent form.