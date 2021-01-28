Home > Auto > Cars > MG ZS EV put up on monthly subscription scheme, may boost EV adoption
MG claims the ZS EV goes from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and in HT Auto's test drive, it truly did. The power comes instantly and the 353 Nm of torque is quite unmissable. That said, the EV remains planted and quite safe with the driver at a commanding height for a good view of the road ahead. The steering is a bit too heavy for anyone's liking but that is a small drawback in a car that handles corners as well as it goes over small potholes and craters.

MG ZS EV put up on monthly subscription scheme, may boost EV adoption

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 04:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • MG ZS EV can be driven on a 36-month subscription model.

MG Motor India on Thursday announced it has partnered with Zoomcar and ORIX under MG Subscribe and will now offer its ZS EV on a subscription-based model. The inaugural offer announced costs 49,999 per month and could be a viable option for those interested in an electric vehicle but unwilling to commit to a large financial investment.

The ZS EV was launched in the early parts of 2020 and has had some success in the Indian car market where electric mobility in the PV space remains in a nascent form.

