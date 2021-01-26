Mahindra has a number of interesting new products in the pipeline for the year 2021. Apart from the new-gen XUV500, the homegrown automaker is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Scorpio SUV. It has now been spotted getting tested in the hills of Manali.

As the new image suggests, the new-gen Scorpio will undergo a heavy cosmetic update. It will sport an even bigger footprint against the existing model. At the front, there will be a new longer front hood with wider air intakes and a bolder front grille featuring vertical slats with the company logo residing in the middle. The updated front grille will be flanked by remodeled twin-pod headlamps. Coming over to the rear, the tail section will feature a larger side-hinged tailgate, LED taillights, and a roof-mounted stop lamp.

On the inside, expect the updated Scorpio to come with a completely new interior and cabin space. There will be a refreshed dashboard, multi-functional steering wheel, new rear AC vents, and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system as well as multicolored speedometer. Other updates will also include a sunroof and brown and black interior with beige upholstery.

As far as mechanicals go, the new Mahindra Scorpio will likely get two powertrain options - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. The transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The company has also recently registered two new names - 'Scorpio Sting' and 'Scorpio N' - which are likely to be used for the new model which is expected to break cover in India later this year.