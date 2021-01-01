Mahindra and Mahindra has started 2021 with a firm commitment towards not just rolling out electric SUVs but to take a formidable - and leadership - position. Underlining how Thar's success has once again showcased the company's strength in the core SUV business, it is recognized that the times ahead will see e-SUVs playing a prominent role.

Thar 2020 was officially launched with a whole lot of promise and updates on October 2. The off-roader now is also a capable daily mile-muncher with creature comforts to justify it as a family-oriented vehicle. Even as the waiting period extends to several months, Mahindra states that it is one of many indications that SUVs are where its strengths are at. " Our strength is in the core SUV business. We have the heritage to build here. Success of Thar is a reflection of a strong platform and product strategy. Even in December, 6,500 units were booked. 60% of bookings are for automatic which reflects demand in mainstrem market," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at Mahindra & Mahindra, at a virtual press conference Friday. "Electric vehicles are the future and we want to lead in the electric SUV space."

The announcement of intention of storming the electric SUV space in the times to come comes shortly after Mahindra and Ford called off prospects of a joint venture. Jejurikar, however, added that the car maker is ready to collaborate with either Ford or any other player to collaborate in the electric space.

The first off the block this year from Mahindra would be e-KUV100 which is slated to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles - sitting well under the ₹10-lakh mark. The company is assuring of robust quality here and in subsequent products planned for the Indian market through both the internal combustion engine models modified to EVs and from any other from the one platform dedicated to EVs.