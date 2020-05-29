2021 Jeep Compass to be launched on June 4, may get several design upgrades

Jeep has announced it will globally launch the 2021 Compass through digital means on June 4 and will boast of multiple design changes on the outside and is expected to get more features inside the cabin.

Jeep released a sneak-peek into what the updated Compass could look like and although details remain elusive so far, a refreshed grille up at the front is a certainty. There could also be new alloys on offer while the tail light design could also receive some cosmetic changes.

Image courtesy: Jeep





On the inside, 2021 Compass could get better quality materials while multiple reports suggest that the UConnect infotainment system showcased in 2019 could find a place in the car now. The size of the infotainment screen itself could be bumped up and while a vertical set-up is being suspected, the possibility is bleak.

Manufactured in India at FCA's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra, 2021 Compass is likely to carry forward the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor and the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine since both were upgraded to BS 6 technology only recently. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. A mild-hybrid system in India is only a bleak possibility even if a plug-in hybrid is a strong rumour in the US.

In the US, the Compass is powered a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine and the 2021 edition may feature Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

Compass competes against the likes of Hyundai Tuscon, Volkswagen T-ROC and the recently-launched Skoda Karoq in India although there has been some pressure from lower priced cars like MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos as well.







