2021 Jeep Compass to be launched on June 4, may get several design upgrades

Jeep released a sneak-peek into what the updated Compass could look like and although details remain elusive so far, a refreshed grille up at the front is a certainty.
The cabin is likely to get some notable changes.
Jeep has announced it will globally launch the 2021 Compass through digital means on June 4 and will boast of multiple design changes on the outside and is expected to get more features inside the cabin.
Jeep released a sneak-peek into what the updated Compass could look like and although details remain elusive so far, a refreshed grille up at the front is a certainty. There could also be new alloys on offer while the tail light design could also receive some cosmetic changes.
On the inside, 2021 Compass could get better quality materials while multiple reports suggest that the UConnect infotainment system showcased in 2019 could find a place in the car now. The size of the infotainment screen itself could be bumped up and while a vertical set-up is being suspected, the possibility is bleak.
Manufactured in India at FCA's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra, 2021 Compass is likely to carry forward the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor and the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine since both were upgraded to BS 6 technology only recently. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. A mild-hybrid system in India is only a bleak possibility even if a plug-in hybrid is a strong rumour in the US.
In the US, the Compass is powered a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine and the 2021 edition may feature Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.
Compass competes against the likes of Hyundai Tuscon, Volkswagen T-ROC and the recently-launched Skoda Karoq in India although there has been some pressure from lower priced cars like MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos as well.