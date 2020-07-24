2021 Hyundai Sonata to get 19-inch alloys in the US

Sedans may be a dying breed in India but in the United States, these cars still hold a special place alongside SUVs. Little wonder then that companies are sparing no effort to boost appeals of their respective offerings here and Hyundai recently announced that the 2021 Sonata will get massive 19-inch alloys to further enhance its visual appeal.

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Gearing up to launch the 2021 Sonata in August, Hyundai has said the car will stand on 19-inch alloy wheels with 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero tyres. These would be standard on the turbo SEL Plus trim. It may be about the looks but there are obvious performance objectives to be achieved as well. The P Zero tyres are claimed to offer all-weather performance, enhance handling and improve durability - even in light snow conditions. “The 19-inch wheels and tires make a beautiful looking car look and perform even better," said Scott Margason, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

Hyundai further announced that the Safe Exit Warning (SEW) has been added to SEL, SEL Plus and Limited trims. SEW makes use of blind-spot radars to issue and additional and automatic warning to occupants about oncoming traffic when parallel parked. The warnings come in the form of a beep and a pop-up message in the cluster. "We’ve added Safe Exit Warning that gives drivers a second set of eyes to let them know if it's safe to open the doors on the driver’s side of the vehicle when parallel parked on a busy city street," said Margason.

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai is hoping that 2021 Sonata is able to mount yet another challenge to the likes of Nissan Altima, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. And while pickup trucks recently went past sedans in the US sales chart for the first time ever, there is still a whole lot up for grabs.