Ford EcoSport has often been raved about for its enthusiastic drive characteristics but the recent spate of sub-compact SUVs may have begun to make it appear slightly dated. With a view to now offer more bang for the buck, Ford has added to the existing features available in each variant of the EcoSport to make it a more value-added proposition for prospective buyers.

Notable among the updates is the addition of sunroof on the Titanium Trim. With it, the immensely popular feature among Indian car buyers is now available across half of all EcoSport variants. Additionally, the Titanium+ variant is also slated to get a number of updates soon, says the company.

Ford EcoSport 2021 also claims to maintain its emphasis on safety and connectivity options and gets six airbags, touchscreen infotainment, embedded navigation, among other highlights to take on rivals with.

The vehicle is available with Ford’s reliable 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers segment-best 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque.

As for the pricing, Ford's petrol lineup starts at ₹7.99 lakh while diesel variants start at ₹8.69 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).

Full price list of Ford EcoSport 2021.

Ford is confident that EcoSport will be able to fend off against its newer rivals in a segment that is becoming more competitive with passing time. "In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value," said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future."