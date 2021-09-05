2021 Ford EcoSport facelift launch soon: All you need to know

Ford India is too slow compared to its rivals in terms of bringing new models. The US-based carmaker has been witnessing a product drought for quite some time, as there are no new models in the offing. However, Ford India is currently working on an updated version of the EcoSport compact SUV.

Ford EcoSport is one of the successful products in the country market for the brand. However, despite the initial success and positive consumer response, in the last few years, its demands have slumped due to the steep competition from rivals and the arrival of new models.

The EcoSport like other Ford offerings in the Indian market has been suffering from a lack of freshness and appealing design and feature updates. The upcoming 2021 Ford EcoSport too is unlikely to bring an array of changes. The car is likely to launch in a few week's time.

Here are some key facts you need to know about the upcoming 2021 Ford EcoSport facelift model.