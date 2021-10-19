2021 Audi Q5 bookings now open as SUV war in luxury space gets hot

2021 Audi Q5 SUV is gearing up for a November launch in India and Audi on Tuesday opened bookings for the SUV at ₹2 lakh. After a string of electric vehicle launches which has helped Audi become the luxury brand with the widest range of battery-powered options here, the German auto company is returning to a familiar space of luxury SUVs with the new Q5.

The return of Q5 assumes special significance as the shift to BS 6 had meant that Audi India had taken models like Q3, Q5 and the Q7 off the shelves. These models form the core of the company's thrust in the Indian car market and the Germans believe the latest Q5 will further bolster prospects. “This (Q5) will be our ninth product launch for 2021 and we couldn't be more happy about our progress for the year," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India head. “The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers."

Production for the latest Audi Q5 had started earlier this month at the brand plant in Aurangabad. (Read more here)

The new Audi Q5 has a number of fresh updates to its exterior profile.

Audi Q5 design highlights:

The new Q5 sports a single frame grille with vertical struts that dominates the list of changes on the exterior profile. The bumpers too have nee re-designed, giving it a more appealing look while the SUV stands on 19-inch wheels.

Audi Q5 feature highlights:

The 2021 Audi Q5 gets a host of new features in the cabin which includes Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor controlled boot-lid operation, inlays in Audi Exclusive Piano Black, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and B&O Premium 3D sound system. There is also an Audi phone box which supports wireless charging and MMI Navigation Plus with touch is present as well.

Audi Q5 specs:

The latest Q5 is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine and comes with suspension with damping control on all four wheels. The quattro all-drive claims to provide better traction and directional stability across varied drive scenarios.

There is 249 hp of power and 370 Nm of torque on offer in the new Q5.