2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV, the first with hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Skoda has unveiled the all-new fourth generation Octavia today by presenting the sporty RS version. This is the first RS with a hybrid powertrain. That is why the car is called Skoda Octavia RS iV, with the abbreviation iV that already distinguishes the electrified versions of the older sister Superb and the plug-in hybrid of the 204 HP Octavia, already available.

Skoda was scheduled to unveil the new generation Octavia RS iV at the Geneva Motor Show. But the event was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 150 bhp 1.4 TSI and 115 bhp electric motor deliver a total power of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of torque: the transmission is the six-speed DSG automatic and the battery has a capacity of 13 kWh. According to preliminary data, the RS iV is able to travel up to 60 km in electric mode. Performance remains the centre of attention: the RS iV is in fact able to touch 225 kmph and progress from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The fourth generation Skoda Octavia is slightly larger and more spacious, while a lot going on in the interior with digitisation. It is slightly longer and wider than the previous generation. To put it in perspective: the Skoda Octavia is 41 cm longer than the platform-like VW Golf and 8 cm shorter than a VW Passat.

At the front, the Octavia receives a new front apron and new sharply drawn LED headlights, which optionally come as full-LED matrix headlights and then with dynamic flashing lights.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV comes with sporty spoilers at the front and rear, black sporty elements such as the window frame and 18-inch rims. There is an optional 19 inch as well.

At 4.69 m long, the new Skoda Octavia is 2 cm longer than its predecessor, and its width has increased by almost 2 cm to 1.83 m. The wheelbase is 2.69 m. The Skoda engineers have improved the aerodynamics in particular, which should benefit the fuel consumption. At the rear, the lights are now drawn horizontally, which makes a more modern and broad impression.

Interior of the new Skoda Octavia RS iV





On the inside, the new Octavia RS iV gets a new steering wheel, new seats, new screens. The 10-inch screen come with digital instruments (standard for Octavia RS) plus infotainment system. In contrast to the new Golf, analog instruments are still standard. A head-up display is optionally available.

In the front you can order more back-friendly ergonomic seats that offer seat heating, seat cooling and massage functions as extras. The optional sports seats have a breathable fabric called ThermoFlux, which will be the most interesting seat choice.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV comes as standard with the sports seats and Alcantara cover on the dashboard. A 3-zone air conditioning system can also be selected to regulate the climate in the rear. The trunk has grown to 600 litres for the sedan and 640 litre for the station wagon. Overall, the Skoda Octavia still offers plenty of space in the trunk.

The new Octavia is the first Skoda ever to use shift-by-wire technology to operate the direct shift transmission (DSG). The driver's gear selection is not transmitted to the transmission mechanically, but electronically. Instead of the well-known DSG selector lever, there is a new control module in the centre console of the Octavia with a small rocker for selecting the drive levels R (reverse), N (neutral) and D/S (driving/sport) as well as a button for the Parking mode P.