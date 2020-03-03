In pics: Here is how the all-new Skoda Octavia RS iV looks like 9 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 11:06 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Octavia RS iV is a fourth generation sporty version which can travel up to 60 km in electric mode. 1/9Skoda today unveiled its all-new fourth generation Octavia in a sporty RS version, also boasting of a hybrid powertrain. 2/9On the inside, the new Octavia RS iV gets a new steering wheel, new seats, new screens. The 10-inch screen come with digital instruments plus infotainment system. 3/9At the front, the Octavia receives a new front apron and new sharply drawn LED headlights. 4/9The sporty Octavia RS iV comes as standard with the sports seats and Alcantara cover on the dashboard. A 3-zone air conditioning system can also be selected to regulate the climate in the rear. 5/9The seats are back-friendly that offer seat heating, seat cooling and massage functions as extras. The optional sports seats have a breathable fabric called ThermoFlux 6/9The 150 bhp 1.4 TSI and 115 bhp electric motor delivers a total power of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of torque: the transmission is the six-speed DSG automatic and the battery has a capacity of 13 kWh. 7/9The Octavia RS iV comes with sporty spoilers at the front and rear. At the rear, the lights are now drawn horizontally, which makes a more modern and broad impression. 8/9The sporty Octavia has a wheelbase of 2.69 m. 9/9The Octavia RS iV is slightly larger and more spacious, At 4.69 m long, it is 2 cm longer than its predecessor, and its width has increased by almost 2 cm to 1.83 m.