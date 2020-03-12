2020 Hyundai Verna bookings now open, launch expected end of March

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday informed that bookings for the 2020 Verna sedan has been opened. Those interested in the 2020 Verna can be made on Hyundai India's official websites or at any of the company's dealerships across the country for ₹25,000.

Hyundai is touting 2020 Verna as India's first-fully connected mid-sized sedan. The new Verna will boast of 45 connected features. The car also gets several segment firsts - Digital Cluster with color TFT, Front Ventilated Seats, Twin Tip Muffler design, Smart Trunk, Emergency Stop Signal, Wireless Phone Charging, ECO Coating, Rear USB charger, Arkamys Premium Sound, etc.

The 2020 Verna builds on the same stylish profile and features a completely new front grille which is inspired from the version sold in international markets under the Solaris badge. The car gets new projector head lights, triangular fog lamp inserts and a reworked front bonnet. There appears to have been a special emphasis on giving 2020 Verna a slightly wider visual appeal without compromising on its sleek appearance.

Over at the rear, the tail lights have been reworked slightly and the car will now sit on new alloys.

Under the hood, the car will get BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units and - more interestingly - Hyundai will also pack a 1.0 Turbo GDI petrol motor in the 2020 Verna. Previously, Hyundai officials had told HT Auto that the response to the turbo petrol engine inside the Venue sub-compact SUV has been extremely positive and this is possibly why the company is appears determined to take this forward to other models as well.

The sedan segment in the country has found going tough over the past several months. Numbers have dwindled for Hyundai as well as Maruti Suzuki and Honda which offer Ciaz and City, respectively. Things may brighten up, however, with the launch of 2020 Verna as well as the new City from Honda - expected late March too.