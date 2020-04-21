The all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade now has the highest possible overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA). Under the federal government’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive Palisade models earned the maximum five-star scores for safety in frontal and side crash evaluations.

“Shoppers seek core safety features when buying a family SUV," said Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “This is why we use sensor fusion technology to make Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Assist standard features in the Palisade. Occupant safety is always top of mind at Hyundai."

Palisade offers a number of advanced safety technologies, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

Hyundai’s standard Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) enhances driver awareness to the rear of the Palisade. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up, the system can not only warn the driver if vehicles approach from the rear side in certain situations, it may also automatically applies the brakes.

An available safety feature includes Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets. The system first reminds drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle with a message on the centre instrument cluster display. If the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves the vehicle and locks the doors, it will honk the horn and send a Blue Link alert to the driver’s smartphone via Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car system. The system is designed to help prevent children and pets from being forgotten in the car, but it may also help in cases where children accidentally lock themselves in.

(Also read: 7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture)

The Palisade also features an optional Safe Exit Assist system. To enhance the safety of Hyundai’s passengers, Safe Exit Assist uses radar to help detect cars approaching from the rear and cautions passengers looking to exit the vehicle. If a passenger attempts to open the door when a car is approaching from behind, a visual and acoustic warning on the centre cluster may alert the driver. In addition, if the driver attempts to deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock feature, Safe Exit Assist may override the driver and ensure the rear doors remain locked until the approaching vehicle has passed. Once the road is clear, the driver can then deactivate the Electronic Child Safety Lock and successfully unlock the rear passenger doors.

(Also read: Hyundai Venue manages 4 stars in ANCAP safety ratings)

In addition, Palisade has seven standard airbags: dual front, dual side, driver’s knee, and roll-over-sensing side-curtain airbags. Palisade uses a full-length large side curtain airbag that includes third-row seating coverage for enhanced rear occupant protection in the event of a collision. Tire pressure monitoring with individual position display, anti-theft security, three LATCH anchors in the second row and two LATCH anchors in the third row and a rearview camera are also standard on Palisade.