2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift launched in India. Price, features & other details

Datsun launched the new 2020 redi-GO facelift in the Indian market on Thursday. The updated pint-sized car starts at ₹2.83 lakh* for the base redi-GO 0.8 D variant and extends up to ₹4.77 lakh* for the top-of-the-line redi-GO 1.0 T(O) AMT variant.

The new redi-GO is available in four variant and three engine-gearbox combinations. In comparison to the pre-facelift model, the entry-level pricing has increased only by ₹3,000, but the redi-GO 0.8 T(O) and the redi-GO 1.0 T(O) (manual) variants have been given a significant price hike of ₹54,000. The top-spec redi-GO 1.0 T(O) AMT is now costlier by ₹40,000.

(Also Read: Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with 'Buy now, pay in 2021' scheme)

At this price, it the most affordable entry-level car in the market. Its base variant undercuts both the rivals (Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid) marginally. For the record, the base Maruti Alto comes at ₹2.95 lakh* and the Renault Kwid's entry variant comes at ₹2.92 lakh*.

On the outside, it gets revised slimmer headlights, longer L-shaped DRLs, and tweaked front bumper with segment-first LED fog lamps. The grille now gets chrome surround and the top variant gets two-tone wheel covers. Also, there are two new colour options in the form of brown and blue, taking the overall colour palette count to six.

Inside the cabin, the car gets new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is also capable of displaying view from the rear parking camera when desired. The cabin also benefits from new grey and silver inserts, two-tone fabric seat covers and new door trim.

With the new update, the car gets new BS 6-compliant 54 PS/72 Nm, 0.8-litre and 68 PS/91 Nm, 1.0-litre engine options. The transmission choices remain the same 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The latter is limited only to the 1.0-litre engine option.

(Also Read: Nissan kills Datsun brand in Indonesia due to low demand)

With the BS 6 update, the fuel-efficiency has taken a minor hit. The redi-GO 0.8-litre engine now delivers 20.71 kmpl (lowered by 1.99 kmpl), the redi-GO 1.0 manual has been rated at 21.7 kmpl (down by 0.8 kmpl) and the redi-GO 1.0-AMT at 22 kmpl (decreased by 1 kmpl).