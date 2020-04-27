Ever since its launch in August of 2019, the Kia Seltos has been selling faster than hot cake in India. And even after over eight months of launch, it still has a massive demand in the market.

Now if an Indian Autos Blog report is anything to go by, at the end of the first quarter 2020, the company had about 20,000 pending orders for the SUV in India.

Since the market has been closed due to the nationwide lockdown which came into action in March, the backlog continues to exist. Industry experts have predicted the demand will grow sharply post the lockdown, since more customers will opt for personal transportation instead of shared mobility.

While thousand of Indian customers are already in the queue waiting for their cars to get delivered, this unprecedented pause in the manufacturing may shoot up the waiting period on the future bookings.

The company delivered around 32,000 units of Seltos in the first quarter of 2020. The Seltos currently leads the 4 metre+ sub-compact SUV segment in the country and enjoys a massive market share of 67.7%, followed by the Hyundai Creta which commands 26.6% share.

The Kia Seltos is manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this month it was reported that Kia Motors India has voluntarily paused its plants operation in Andhra Pradesh even though the state government had not asked them to do so. (Read more details here)

The auto maker has taken this step in order to ensure safety and well being of its work force. However, the company may jump back into action when the virus situation is controlled, and the nationwide lockdown is lifted next month.







