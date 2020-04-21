Kia Motors India on Tuesday announced several steps it has taken to help its dealer network amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen a lockdown spanning several weeks in the country.

With factories shut and people asked to remain indoors, the auto industry has taken a massive hit from the national lockdown in place to check the spread of Covid-19. Kia has said that it has been evaluating the situation and has explored various options through which its dealers in the country can be supported.

(Also read: Kia Motors' exports hit hard, three plants in South Korea may be shut down)

Kia has considered the option of support on interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock. It has also said that untilised dealer funds lying with the company have already been remitted back to dealer’s current account. Additionally, all the accepted service claims for warranty have been credited to the dealer's account.

Kia has also announced that warranty payments have been credited to dealers and priority clearance within 15 days post lockdown for all dealer invoices.

Kook-Hyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India, has said that the dealer network in the country is one of the key pillars that the company stands on and looking out for them is priority. "We are committed to offer our continued support in these testing times and will undertake all necessary steps to help them (dealer partners) navigate through the situation together with us," he said.

The company, much like Hyundai has already done, is also looking at strengthening its online sales channel in order to add convenience as well as reduce physical interaction points.

Kia made its India debut in 2019 and has raced to be one of the top-selling auto companies with its highly-successful Seltos SUV. At Auto Expo 2020 in February, the company launched the Carnival MPV and is preparing to drive in the Sonet compact-SUV to further consolidate its position here.