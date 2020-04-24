The Kia Telluride has been recently crowned the World Car of the Year 2020. It is the flagship SUV offering from Kia and is sold in a limited international markets.

Kia started its Indian innings with Seltos SUV which was launched in August 2019. Later, the brand expanded its portfolio with the Carnival in January 2020. Also, there is a sub-4 metre SUV 'Sonet' in the making which may step-out anytime by third-quarter 2020.

Here is the list of some top features which are shared between Kia Telluride and the Seltos:

10.25-inch HD touchscreen with UVO: The 10.25-inch high-resolution screen is capable of displaying navigation data, audio, rear view monitor and parking guidance. The company claims that its UVO advanced connect feature covers 5 categories including Navigation, Vehicle Management, Safety & Security, Remote Control and Convenience. The UVO connect system also employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered voice recognition for safer and smarter 'connected car' experience.

Ventilated Seats: As per Kia, its ergonomically designed front seats utilize fans and small perforations in order to provide ventilation and cooling to the driver and front passenger.

Wireless Smartphone Charger: Both the SUVs share wireless smartphone charging for compatible devices.

Electric Sunroof: While it's no surprise that Telluride gets electric sunroof being a highly premium offering but even Seltos gets the same feature which definitely gives it an edge against it segment competitors.

Blindview monitor (BVM): This feature provides the driver with a live video of the car’s blind spots. The view is displayed inside the instrument cluster from the mirror-mounted camera. Again, it is quite a premium feature for the Seltos to have.

Tyre Pressure Monitor System: It constantly monitors inflation pressures in all four tires. A warning light appears in case the tire pressure drops below a specified range.

HAC (Hill-start Assist Control): It adds to the overall safety by preventing the vehicle from rolling backwards in case of steep hill climbs. It functions by gently applying the brakes when the driver moves foot from brake pedal to accelerator.