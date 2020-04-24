Kia Motors has delivered an initial supply of 15,000 face shields to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). The face shields were produced at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in response to shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kia Motors is using its West Point facility in Georgia, which has been temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, to produce these masks. The face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia. In a statement issued by Kia Motors, the company aims to make 200,000 face shields every month.

Kia also assured that the product’s use has been limitedly approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorisation for use by healthcare providers as personal protective equipment. Use of this product is only authorised during the Covid-19 state of emergency or until FDA otherwise revokes this authorisation.

“Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia asked how they could help, and then stepped up to provide life-saving equipment for the heroes on the front lines in the battle against Covid-19," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner, Pat Wilson. “We thank Kia once again for being such a strong partner in our Georgia-made family."

Face shield production is Kia Motors’ latest contribution in the fight against coronavirus. The company has already pledged to donate a 1 million dollars to assist homeless youth in US. Earlier, Kia donated N95 masks and gloves to medical facilities throughout Orange County, California, where the brand’s US headquarters is located.

“Kia is a proud member of the Georgia community and the talented team members of Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia are giving it everything to supply desperately needed protective equipment to those on the frontlines of this pandemic," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America. “Kia is grateful to both GEMA representatives and the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis for their ongoing courage and bravery and hope that this donation helps them continue to give it everything."

Kia Motors has also undertaken a range of programs to help ease the financial burden, including up to 120-day payment deferrals and 0%, 75-month financing on a many of Kia’s most popular models.