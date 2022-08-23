HT Auto
1964 Aston Martin DB5 owned by Sean Connery fetches $2.4 million at auction

Aston Martin DB5 is the most iconic Bond car ever used in the James Bond franchise.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 10:33 AM
Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most iconic James Bond cars despite it not being the first-ever car the spy character driven. From the first reel James Bond Sean Connery to the last, Daniel Craig - almost every Bond character playing actors has driven this car. The Aston Martin DB5 has appeared in a total of eight 007 films. So much so that the original James Bond, Sean Connery, owned one until his death in 2020. The DB5 owned by Connery was recently sold at an auction for a hefty amount of $2,425,000 during the Monterey Car Week.

(Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie)

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sold at the auction was offered from Connery's Estate, with a significant portion of the proceeds heading to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, as revealed by the Broad Arrow Auctions.

The Aston Martin DB5 first appeared in the movie Goldfinger in 1964. The grand tourer recently sold didn't come with all the weapons and gadgets the Bond car was known for, though. The car wasn't actually used in the film but rather a personal vehicle bought by Connery in 2018. It was initially painted in black but was repainted to Snow Shadow Gray to closely match the cars that James Bond drove in the movie.

Back in 2018, Aston Martin announced that it would build DB5 continuation models. A total of 25 samples were made at $3.5 million apiece. These cars were equipped with all the gadgets seen in the film. Production of these models started in 2019.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 10:33 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DB5 luxury car sports car
