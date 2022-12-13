10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating

Mahindra Scorpio-N has expectedly entered the list of top 10 safest cars in India after the SUV passed the Global NCAP crash test in flying colours this week. The SUV, which was launched in India earlier this year as the new generation version of its flagship model Scorpio, has secured the highest five-star safety rating from the agency. The Scorpio-N is the third model from the Indian carmaker to secure highest safety rating after two other SUVs - the XUV700 and XUV300 - scored similar rating at the tests.

Here is a look at the 10 safest cars in India according to the ratings issued by Global NCAP.

Volkswagen Taigun

The safest car on Indian road comes from the German carmaker Volkswagen and its Czech partner Skoda. The Taigun compact SUV scored the perfect 5 at the Global NCAP crash test earlier this year. The SUV secured five-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection measures, a first for any cars from India. With an overall safety score of 71.64 points, the Taigun is the safest car in India.

Skoda Kushaq

Kushaq compact SUV from Skoda, which is the technical cousin of the Volkswagen Taigun, returned with the similar safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. Built on a shared platform and offered with similar safety features, the Kushaq also scored five-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection programme.

The Scorpio-N SUV, which is the new generation version of the flagship Scorpio SUV from Mahindra and Mahindra has received the highest safety score among all Indian cars. It scored 58.18 points at the Global NCAP crash tests in which the SUV secured five-star rating in adult occupant protection, but scored only three-star in child occupant protection. It is now officially the safest SUV from the Indian carmaker.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra's flagship XUV700 SUV was earlier its safest car on offer. The XUV700 had also secured five-star rating with top honours in the adult occupant protection programme and four-star rating child occupant protection. However, with an overall safety score of 57.69 points, it now sits slightly lower than the Scorpio-N.

Tata Punch

The safest car from another Indian carmaker Tata Motors is the smallest SUV that any company offers in the country. The Punch surprised a few by securing overall five-star rating at the Global NCAP. The safety ratings were similar to the XUV700 when it came to adult or child occupant protection programme. However, the overall safety score of Punch is 57.34 points.

Mahindra XUV300

The third Mahindra SUV to score overall five-star safety rating at Global NCAP is the sub-compact XUV300. It was among the first models from the carmaker to have secured highest safety rating at the crash tests. It scored five stars in adult occupant protection while child occupant protection rating was at four stars. The overall safety score of the XUV300 was 53.86 points.

Tata Altroz

Altroz was among the first few cars which secured highest safety rating for Tata Motors. It is also the only hatchback in India to have secured overall five-star rating at Global NCAP. While it sailed through the adult occupant protection test, the Altroz scored only three-star in child occupant protection test. The hatchback secured overall safety score of 45.13 points.

Tata Nexon

Nexon, India's best-selling SUV is also one of the safest on the roads. The sub-compact SUV had secured five-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. However, a three-star rating in child occupant protection test kept its overall safety score down to 41.06 points.

Mahindra Thar

The new generation Thar SUV, which has been redesigned to make it more appealing to urban buyers, is the safest adventure vehicle one can but in India. With an overall four-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests, the Thar secured safety score of 53.63 points.

Honda City (4th Gen)

The only sedan which boasts of a four-star rating in both adult and child protection tests at Global NCAP is the fourth generation model of City. It secured overall safety rating of 50.30 points.

