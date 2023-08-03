Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Images

HT Auto

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] News

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
3 Aug 2023
New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) have helped the Japanese auto giant to clock its highest ever sales in India in August.
Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross help Toyota clock highest ever sales in August
1 Sept 2023
Employees of Toyota Motors check the FCV Mirai on its final assembly line at the Motomachi factory in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture. Toyota said it halted operations at 12 of its 14 factories in Japan due to a system glitch, but that it did not appear to be a cyberattack.
Toyota restarts production in Japan a day after massive glitch led to shutdown
30 Aug 2023
Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of the Vingroup and VinFast Global CEO, poses by a VF9 electric SUV during the unveiling of a line of electric SUVs at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Vinfast's meteoric rise: How a Vietnamese EV startup became world's third most valuable carmaker
30 Aug 2023
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
