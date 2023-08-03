|Engine
|2494.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 89.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] comes in 1 variants. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 87 Lakhs.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 16.35. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 58 litre fuel tank.