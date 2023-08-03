HT Auto
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

87 - 89.9 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Key Specs
Engine2494.0 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Variants & Price

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 89.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] comes in 1 variants. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 87 Lakhs.

Hybrid
87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2494 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.3 kmpl
Engine2494.0 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Mileage

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 16.35. Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 58 litre fuel tank.

Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
16.35

Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] News

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
3 Aug 2023
3 Aug 2023
New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
21 Jun 2023
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is offered with pure-petrol and CNG options
Toyota temporarily halts bookings for the Rumion CNG. Here's why
23 Sept 2023
23 Sept 2023
File photo of Lexus logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Lexus open to idea of developing an all-electric pick-up truck in future
21 Sept 2023
21 Sept 2023
A totem sign displays petrol and diesel prices at a Tesco petrol station in London. UK Prime Minister has decided to extend the deadline to ban petrol cars by five years to 2035.
UK petrol car ban: Kia, Ford, Volkswagen slam delay and confusion over policy, Toyota welcomes decision
21 Sept 2023
21 Sept 2023
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
3 Jun 2022
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] FAQs

The mileage of the Toyota Vellfire is 16.3 kmpl.
Among all Toyota Vellfire models, Hybrid is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the Hybrid variant of the Toyota Vellfire.
The Toyota Vellfire has a 58 liters fuel tank.
The Toyota Vellfire starts at Rs. 87,00,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 2494.0 cc engine. Urban Cruiser prices start at Rs. 8,50,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 1197.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

