HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punch EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Punch EV Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Punch EV

Launched in Jan 2024

4.6
5 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Punch EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 156.13 kmph

Punch EV: 85.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 377.38 km

Punch EV: 368.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.75 hrs

Punch EV: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 35.05 kwh

Punch EV: 25.0 - 35.0 kwh

View all Punch EV Specs and Features

About Tata Punch EV

Latest Update

  • Is Mahindra XUV 400 safer than Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV? Bharat NCAP crash test results compared
  • Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV prices slashed as part of festive discount. Check how much you can save

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Punch EV.
    VS
    Tata Punch EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Taillight
    Rear Seats
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Left Side View
    Grille
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Tata Punch EV Variants
    Tata Punch EV price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch ...Read More
    20 Variants Available
    Smart 3.3₹9.99 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Smart Plus 3.3₹10.99 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure 3.3₹11.69 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure S 3.3₹11.99 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered 3.3₹12.49 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered S 3.3₹12.69 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure Long Range 3.3₹12.69 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus 3.3₹12.69 Lakhs*
    25 kWh
    315 Km
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus S 3.3₹12.99 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    315 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure S Long Range 3.3₹12.99 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹13.19 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Long Range 3.3₹13.29 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered S Long Range 3.3₹13.49 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus Long Range 3.3₹13.49 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Adventure S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹13.49 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹13.79 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus S long Range 3.3₹13.99 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹13.99 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹13.99 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger₹14.29 Lakhs*
    35 kWh
    421 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Punch EV Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

    Cons

    Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

    Tata Motors has a lion's share in the still fledgling electric car segment in India and has built its ambitions on the shoulders of the very popular Nexon EV (electric vehicle). The current lineup now also includes the relatively affordable Tiago EV hatchback and the Tigor EV sedan for added options for the early adopters. But while the company may have played a rather safe game with all of these EVs, its next offering is also its biggest bet yet. Say hello to the Tata Punch EV.

    Much like all its sibling models, the Punch EV is also a spin off of the Punch ICE (internal combustion engine) version. But unlike its electric siblings, it is based on a completely new pure EV architecture - acti.ev. This is also what will form the basis for future all-electric models from Tata Motors like Curvv and Sierra EVs. But why should all of these matter to someone potentially considering the Punch EV? Ya, it mostly shouldn't because the Punch EV on its own is making some very big claims. And this is just the test to check on all of these claims.

    READ MORE

    Tata Punch EV Images

    23 images
    View All Punch EV Images

    Tata Punch EV Colours

    Tata Punch EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Empowered oxide dual tone
    Seaweed dual tone
    Pristine white dual tone
    Fearless red dual tone
    Daytona grey dual tone
    Tata Punch EV Safety Ratings

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Punch EV Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Battery Capacity25-35 kWh
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range315-421 km
    Max Motor Performance 121 bhp @ 190 Nm
    Charging Time3-5 Hours
    View all Punch EV specs and features

    Tata Punch EV comparison with similar cars

    Tata Punch EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.9
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    22 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 20 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Range
    421 Km
    Range
    331 km
    Range
    489 km
    Range
    456 km
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Max Motor Performance
    121 bhp 190 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp, 200 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    143 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    148 bhp, 310 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.5 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.3 seconds
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3857 mm
    Length
    4295 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    4200 mm
    Height
    1633 mm
    Height
    1677 mm
    Height
    1616 mm
    Height
    1634 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1811 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    579 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    378 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Currently viewingPunch EV vs Windsor EVPunch EV vs Nexon EVPunch EV vs XUV 400 EV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    See All Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Tata Punch EV Videos

    Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
    16 Oct 2024
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024

    Popular Tata Cars

    View all Tata Cars
    View all Upcoming Tata Cars

    Tata Punch EV EMI

    Select Variant:
    Smart 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Smart 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Smart Plus 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    Adventure 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹11.69 Lakhs*
    Adventure S 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹11.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Empowered S 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*
    Adventure Long Range 3.3
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus S 3.3
    80 bhp, 114 Nm | 315 Km
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    Adventure S Long Range 3.3
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    Adventure Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.19 Lakhs*
    Empowered Long Range 3.3
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.29 Lakhs*
    Empowered S Long Range 3.3
    121 bhp 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus Long Range 3.3
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    Adventure S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    Empowered Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp, 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.79 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus S long Range 3.3
    121 bhp 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
    121 bhp 190 Nm | 421 Km
    ₹14.29 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹17409.71/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Tata Punch EV User Reviews & Ratings

    4.6
    5 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    3
    Write a Review
    Wonderful car
    The Tata Punch EV is a zero-emission vehicle, producing no tailpipe emissions and significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Thanks to Tata Motors for creating an accessible, affordable, and aspirational electric vehicle that's perfect for the Indian marketBy: Vasanth (Mar 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    The punch Smooth, shine and very good looking.
    The punch over all looks is very good and driving is very smoothly and interior was so nice. Value for money.By: Pawan Dhakad (Sept 15, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Prefect money saving car
    This car is ideal for routine driving and daily use, saving thousands of rupees on a monthly basis. It also provides excellent comfort. By: Sunil (Jul 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Super punch
    Looking Amazing Stylish and tata also an Indian brand. Millage is good feature is also very modern. By: Saim (Apr 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best ev under 16 Lakhs
    Tata punch ev is the best ev under 16 Lakhs with good interiors and exteriors pickup range and aerodynamics design By: MANIVANNAN (Apr 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Electric Cars
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsTata CarsTata Punch EV