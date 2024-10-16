Introduction

Introduction

Tata Punch EV is a 5-seater electric SUV with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the all-electric version of the Punch micro SUV, incorporating an updated design and additional features. Available in five colours and 20 variants, the Punch EV offers a claimed range of 421 km. It supports fast charging, achieving 10-80 per cent charge in 56 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. It is powered by an 80.46 bhp electric motor and is the first model built on Tata’s Gen-2 Pure EV platform, acti.ev, designed for improved safety, space optimisation, and better ground clearance.

Tata Punch EV Price:

The Tata Punch is available in four main trim levels, with a ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom starting price for the Smart trim. The Adventure variants start at ₹11.84 lakh, ex-showroom. The Empowered trim starts from ₹12.64 lakh, ex-showroom and the Empowered+ variants start from ₹13.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec model is the Empowered +S LR ACFC, priced at ₹14.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

When was the Tata Punch EV launched?

The Tata Punch EV was launched on January 17, 2024, and it is currently available from a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the second battery-electric SUV from Tata Motors’ portfolio and is the company’s first car to be based on its new acti.ev platform. The Punch EV is one of the safest cars tested by the Bharat NCAP, obtaining a five-star rating on crash tests.

How many variants of the Tata Punch EV are available?

The Tata Punch EV can be had in 20 total variants across four main trim levels. The base Smart variant gets all the standard features such as LED units, automatic climate control, multi-mode regen, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a cooled glovebox. Steering mounted controls and paddle shifters for regen are added on in the Smart+ variant, alongside a seven-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Adventure trim adds on features such as cruise control, projector headlamps with follow-me-home function, cornering fog lamps, a jeweled control knob, an electric sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers among others.

The Empowered variants add on a 10.24-inch infotainment and a 10.23-inch driver’s cluster. These models further bring leatherette upholstery and ambient lighting among other features.

What are the colour options available with the Tata Punch EV?

The Tata Punch EV is available in five dual-tone exterior colours: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Seaweed Green, and Empowered Oxide. Each colour option is paired with a blacked-out roof.

What features are available in the Tata Punch EV?

The design is inspired by the Nexon EV facelift, featuring LED DRLs, slim LED headlights, a closed grille, and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. It is the first Indian electric car to feature a frunk, offering 14 litres of additional storage space under the bonnet, in addition to the 366-litre boot. Key features include ventilated leatherette seats, an air purifier, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring. Safety features include six airbags as standard, ESP, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an optional electric sunroof.

What are the range, battery options, and specifications of the Tata Punch EV?

The Punch EV is available with two battery pack options. The mid-range model is equipped with a 25 kWh battery offering a claimed single-charge range of 315 km, while the long-range model features a 35 kWh battery with a claimed range of 421 km on a full charge. Charging options include a 7.2 kW AC home charger and a 50 kW DC fast charger, capable of charging the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under an hour.

The mid-range variant produces 80 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the long-range version generates 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 140 kmph.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Punch EV?

The Tata Punch EV offers a ground clearance of 190 mm. It has a 366-litre boot space, with an additional 14-litre frunk.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Punch EV?

The Tata Punch is a four to five-seater electric micro-SUV

What are the safety features of the Tata Punch EV?

The Tata Punch EV brings a wide range of safety features as standard such as six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, iTPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear parking sensor. Other variants add on more features such as an EPB with Auto Hold, disc brakes at all ends, hill driving aids, 360-degree surround view camera and blind spot monitor.

What cars does the Tata Punch EV rival in its segment?

The Tata Punch EV rivals the Citroën eC3 and the MG Windsor EV.