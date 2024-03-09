Nexon EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Nexon EV Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Nexon EV

Launched in Sept 2023

4.1
23 Reviews
₹12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 160.75 kmph

Nexon EV: 232.5 kmph

Range

Category Average: 414.08 km

Nexon EV: 395.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.95 hrs

Nexon EV: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 39.48 kwh

Nexon EV: 30.0 - 40.5 kwh

About Tata Nexon EV

Latest Update

  • Tata Nexon EV LR discontinued, Nexon EV 45 & MR continue to be on sale
  • MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: How do the EVs stack up with revised pricing

    • Latest Updates on Tata Nexon EV

    Tata Nexon EV Variants
    Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 12.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    15 Variants Available
    Creative Plus Medium Range₹12.49 Lakhs*
    30 kWh
    325 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Medium Range₹13.29 Lakhs*
    30 kWh
    325 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Plus Medium Range₹13.79 Lakhs*
    30 kWh
    325 Km
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative 45 Long Range₹13.99 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    489 km
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    Child Safety Lock
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Plus S Medium Range₹14.29 Lakhs*
    30 kWh
    325 Km
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Long Range₹14.59 Lakhs*
    40.5 kWh
    465 Km
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Empowered Medium Range₹14.79 Lakhs*
    30 kWh
    325 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Fearless 45 Long Range₹14.99 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    489 km
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Fearless Plus Long Range₹15.09 Lakhs*
    40.5 kWh
    465 Km
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Fearless Plus S Long Range₹15.29 Lakhs*
    40.5 kWh
    465 Km
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Empowered 45 Long Range₹15.99 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    489 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Empowered Plus Long Range₹16.29 Lakhs*
    40.5 kWh
    465 Km
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Empowered Plus Long Range Dark Edition₹16.49 Lakhs*
    40.5 kWh
    465 km
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Empowered Plus 45 Long Range₹16.99 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    489 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition₹17.19 Lakhs*
    45 kWh
    489 km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Tata Nexon EV Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    The Tata Nexon EV has been a game-changer for the EV movement at large. It's arguably the most successful electric offering on sale in India with over 53,000 units sold since 2019. That’s a big number considering EV adoption has been largely conservative. But the tides are changing and we are moving towards a more electrified era where the Nexon EV is increasingly becoming relevant.

    Right then, Tata.ev, the passenger electric vehicle business of Tata Motors, is all set to bring a comprehensively updated iteration of the Nexon EV. It’s no surprise that we are driving it just days after having sampled the ICE-powered Nexon facelift. The upgrades are in line with the petrol and diesel iterations but the Nexon EV is slowly inching towards a different identity with notably new styling, an updated cabin and a massive feature upgrade. Can this be the quintessential electric SUV for all your needs? Let’s find out.

    Tata Nexon EV Images

    20 images
    Tata Nexon EV Colours

    Tata Nexon EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Pristine white dual tone
    Empowered oxide dual tone
    Flame red dual tone
    Empowered dark
    Daytona grey with black roof
    Intensi teal with dual tone
    Tata Nexon EV Safety Ratings

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Nexon EV Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity30-40.5 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range325-465 km
    Charging Time6 Hours
    SunroofYes
    Tata Nexon EV comparison with similar cars

    Tata Nexon EV
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Hyundai Creta EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Tata Punch EV
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    ₹16.74 Lakhs*
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    ₹17.99 Lakhs*
    ₹13.5 Lakhs*
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    22 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    10 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 20 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    7 Hours 54 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Range
    489 km
    Range
    456 km
    Range
    585 km
    Range
    473 km
    Range
    331 km
    Range
    421 Km
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Max Motor Performance
    143 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    148 bhp, 310 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    165 bhp, 215 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp, 200 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    121 bhp 190 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.3 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.9 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    -
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.5 seconds
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    4200 mm
    Length
    4310 mm
    Length
    4340 mm
    Length
    4295 mm
    Length
    3857 mm
    Height
    1616 mm
    Height
    1634 mm
    Height
    1637 mm
    Height
    1655 mm
    Height
    1677 mm
    Height
    1633 mm
    Width
    1811 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.35 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    378 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    579 litres
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    Tata Nexon EV Videos

    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
    12 Sept 2023
    Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
    9 Sept 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
    17 May 2022
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
    13 May 2022
    Popular Tata Cars

    Tata Nexon EV EMI

    Select Variant:
    Creative Plus Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Fearless Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹13.29 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹13.79 Lakhs*
    Creative 45 Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 489 km
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus S Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹14.29 Lakhs*
    Fearless Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 465 Km
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*
    Empowered Medium Range
    127 bhp, 215 Nm | 325 Km
    ₹14.79 Lakhs*
    Fearless 45 Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 489 km
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 465 Km
    ₹15.09 Lakhs*
    Fearless Plus S Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 465 Km
    ₹15.29 Lakhs*
    Empowered 45 Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 489 km
    ₹15.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 465 Km
    ₹16.29 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus Long Range Dark Edition
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 465 km
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus 45 Long Range
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 489 km
    ₹16.99 Lakhs*
    Empowered Plus 45 Long Range Red Dark Edition
    143 bhp, 215 Nm | 489 km
    ₹17.19 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹20470.26/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Tata Nexon EV User Reviews & Ratings

    4.09
    23 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    19
    5 rating
    3
    Overall update will be most advanced.
    It look so much amazing.quality of model is outstanding.perfect features with many many latest technology.its come with a gorgeous system. By: Tushar (Mar 6, 2025)
    Very nice in a Highway Experience
    Very nice looks and excellent performance. The service is great, and the highway experience is mind-blowing. If you purchase this car, it will bring happiness to your homeBy: Krishan Pratap Singh (Jan 13, 2025)
    Smooth Electric Drive
    The Tata Nexon EV offers a smooth driving experience with its silent operation and responsive electric motor, perfect for urban commutes.By: Amitabh Mishra (Jan 10, 2025)
    Efficient Charging System
    The fast-charging capability of the Nexon EV makes it convenient for daily use, ensuring minimal downtime during charging.By: Rajesh Khanna (Jan 10, 2025)
    Eco Friendly And Stylish
    Combining a sleek design with eco-friendliness, the Nexon EV is an excellent choice for those transitioning to electric vehicles.By: Meera Nair (Jan 10, 2025)
    Fantastic Safety
    Love the safety features on this car! Tata Nexon EV really prioritizes safety, and I feel secure on every trip.By: Nazia Qureshi (Dec 19, 2024)
    Eco Friendly and Fun
    Feels great to drive an eco-friendly car without missing out on fun! Tata Nexon EV combines responsibility and enjoyment.By: Ravinder Grewal (Dec 19, 2024)
    Excellent Performance
    The performance of Tata Nexon EV is outstanding! It’s quick, responsive, and feels solid on the road. Really impressive for an EV.By: Isha Tiwari (Dec 19, 2024)
    Amazing EV Tech
    Tata really got the technology right with Nexon EV. It’s modern, with a range that suits all my needs. Couldn’t be happier!By: Arvind Rawat (Dec 19, 2024)
    Best EV in the Market
    Tata Nexon EV is an absolute gem in the electric car market! It’s smooth, eco-friendly, and super comfortable. I just love it for daily drives!By: Ananreyanth Reddy (Dec 10, 2024)
