Launched in Feb 2023
Category Average: 999.0 cc
Kwid: 999.0 cc
Category Average: 27.6 kmpl
Kwid: 21.7 - 22.0 kmpl
Category Average: 64.5 bhp
Kwid: 67.0 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Mileage
|21.7 - 22.0 kmpl
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Renault Kwid
₹4.7 Lakhs*
₹4.26 Lakhs*
₹3.99 Lakhs*
₹5.37 Lakhs*
₹5.54 Lakhs*
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
7 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Power
67 bhp
Power
56 bhp
Power
56 bhp
Power
66 bhp
Power
81 bhp
Torque
91 Nm
Torque
82.1 Nm
Torque
82.1 Nm
Torque
89 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Ground Clearance
184 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
3731 mm
Length
3565 mm
Length
3530 mm
Length
3695 mm
Length
3655 mm
Height
1474 mm
Height
1567 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1555 mm
Height
1675 mm
Width
1579 mm
Width
1520 mm
Width
1490 mm
Width
1655 mm
Width
1620 mm
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Boot Space
279 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
313 litres
Boot Space
341 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
