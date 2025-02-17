HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Renault Kwid Front Left Side
View all Images

RENAULT Kwid

Launched in Feb 2023

4.7
3 Reviews
₹4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Kwid Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Kwid: 999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.6 kmpl

Kwid: 21.7 - 22.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 64.5 bhp

Kwid: 67.0 bhp

About Renault Kwid

Latest Update

  Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options, but there is a catch…
  Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get massive discounts. Here's how much you can save

    Renault Kwid Price:

    Renault Kwid is priced between Rs. 4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Kwid.
    VS
    Renault Kwid
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Taillight
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Renault Kwid Variants
    Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    10 Variants Available
    RXE 1.0L₹4.7 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    RXL(O) 1.0L₹5 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Night And Day Edition₹5 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    RXL(O) 1.0L AMT₹5.45 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    RXT 1.0L₹5.5 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT₹5.88 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    RXT 1.0L AMT₹5.95 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone₹6 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT₹6.33 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone₹6.45 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Renault Kwid Images

    11 images
    Renault Kwid Colours

    Renault Kwid is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Fiery red
    Metal mustard with black roof
    Ice cool white
    Moonlight silver with black roof
    Zanskar blue
    Outback bronze
    Moonlight silver
    Zanskar blue with black roof

    Renault Kwid Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage21.7 - 22.0 kmpl
    Engine999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Renault Kwid comparison with similar cars

    Renault Kwid
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹4.26 Lakhs*
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    7 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Power
    67 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    66 bhp
    Power
    81 bhp
    Torque
    91 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3731 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Length
    3530 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Length
    3655 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Width
    1520 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Width
    1620 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Boot Space
    279 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Boot Space
    341 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingKwid vs S-PressoKwid vs Alto K10Kwid vs CelerioKwid vs Wagon R
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Renault Kwid Mileage

    Renault Kwid in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Renault Kwid's petrol variant is 21.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kwid RXE 1.0L comes with a 28 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    RXE 1.0L
    RXL(O) 1.0L
    Night And Day Edition
    RXL(O) 1.0L AMT
    RXT 1.0L
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT
    RXT 1.0L AMT
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.7 kmpl
    Renault Kwid Offers
    Delhi
    On Renault Kwid :-Cash Discount Upto ₹ 30,000 + Ex...
    Applicable on kwidrxlo-10l-amt & 7 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kwid :-Additional Loyal Coustomer Bonus...
    Applicable on kwidrxe-10l & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kwid :-Additional Loyal Coustomer Bonus...
    Applicable on kwidrxe-10l & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    On Renault Kwid :-Cash Discount Upto ₹ 10,000 + Ex...
    Applicable on kwidrxlo-10l-amt & 7 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    Renault Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Renault Mathura Road
    A-10,B-1, South Delhi, Mohan Co-Operative Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7428201764
    Renault Bhikaji Cama
    A2/9, Africa Avenue Road, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8377003363
    Renault Mayapuri
    B-88/2, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase 1, Near Mayapuri Police Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110064
    +91 - 7290039351
    Renault Delhi North
    GI-3, G.T.K Road, Azadpur, Industrial Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 9289631442
    Popular Renault Cars

    Renault Kwid EMI

    Select Variant:
    RXE 1.0L
    608 Km
    ₹ 4.7 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    RXE 1.0L
    608 Km
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    RXL(O) 1.0L
    608 Km
    ₹5 Lakhs*
    Night And Day Edition
    608 km
    ₹5 Lakhs*
    RXL(O) 1.0L AMT
    616 Km
    ₹5.45 Lakhs*
    RXT 1.0L
    608 Km
    ₹5.5 Lakhs*
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT
    608 Km
    ₹5.88 Lakhs*
    RXT 1.0L AMT
    616 Km
    ₹5.95 Lakhs*
    CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
    608 Km
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT
    616 Km
    ₹6.33 Lakhs*
    CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
    616 Km
    ₹6.45 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹8132.08/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Renault Kwid User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    King of Roads Renault Kwid
    I truly like this car because its automatic variant is awesome. The steering, mileage, and engine performance make the driving experience thrillingBy: Amrit pal (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Performance of the highway & Queen of roads.
    Its amazing car of kwid, very comfort and safety, price, more colors, beast looks, i like kwid car......By: K N Salunkhe (Aug 2, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Safe for long journey
    Look is awesome mileage is nice different from other car unique small family is their it is suitable to purchaseBy: Shrikant shrivastava (Jul 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Hatchback Cars
    Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Upcoming Hatchback Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
