Renault Kwid is priced between Rs. 4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Renault Kwid is available in 10 variants - RXE 1.0L, RXL(O) 1.0L, Night And Day Edition, RXL(O) 1.0L AMT, RXT 1.0L, CLIMBER 1.0 MT, RXT 1.0L AMT, CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone, CLIMBER 1.0 AMT, CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone.Renault Kwid comes in eight colour options: Fiery Red, Metal Mustard With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Zanskar Blue, Outback Bronze, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue With Black Roof.Renault Kwid has a ground clearance of 184 mm.Renault Kwid comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.Renault Kwid rivals are Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Renault Kwid gives a mileage in the range 21.7 - 22.0 kmpl (Company claimed).Renault Kwid offers a 5 Seater configuration.