Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto Price List, Specifications and Features

STD

796 cc | 47 bhp | 730 |

₹ 3.54 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
315,000
RTO
18,100
Insurance
20,052
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
353,652
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹5,512
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
160
Length
3445
Wheelbase
2360
Kerb Weight
730
Height
1475
Width
1515
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
No
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
No
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
F8D
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
771.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.05
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Manual
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12
Bootspace
177
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Alto has been the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for several years. It is the preferred option for first-time car buyers and does offer impressive mileage, decent handling and periodic updates have ensured it does also pack in several features in the cabin. Space though remains a concern for a car this size and Alto is hardly the car for those seeking a thrilling drive experience.

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Magic Auto Nexa

mapicon
Dwarka Sec-9, Near Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110075
phoneicon
+91 - 18002090230
   

Magic Auto

mapicon
Plot No. 94, Sec-20,marble Mkt.,dwaraka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110077
phoneicon
+91 - 9599928301
   

Dd Motors Nexa

mapicon
B-1/629, Main Najafgarh Road,janakpuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110058
phoneicon
+91 - 9337006315
   

Tr Sawhney Arena- Indraprastha

mapicon
Indraprastha Metro Station, Opp. Who,mahatma Gandhi Marg,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110002
phoneicon
+91 - 9999399157

