Auto recap, June 28: Relief for CNG car owners, Nissan Magnite offers, 2025 Suzuki Alto debuts & more…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, June 28.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

CNG cars get relief from latest Delhi govt action against old petrol and diesels

The Delhi government is enforcing a strict ban on refuelling and operating End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, which will mark one of its biggest moves to tackle air pollution in the capital city. Starting July 1, 2025, diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years will be denied fuel at all fuel pumps in Delhi and subject to immediate seizure. The government has additionally stated that CNG cars older than 15 years are currently excluded from this ban and will not be denied fuel.

Nissan Magnite gets offers of up to ₹ 86,000, celebrates 2 lakh sales

Nissan Motor India has announced that it will be offering benefits of up to ₹86,000 with the Magnite. It is a celebratory offer as the compact SUV recently crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in India. The newly introduced CNG version, priced at ₹6.89 lakh, features a dealer-level retrofit for cleaner fuel, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. To know more information about the offer, the customers would need to visit the authorised dealerships, as they would be able to give out further details.

⁠2025 Suzuki Alto revealed, becomes most fuel-efficient car in Japan

Suzuki has updated the Japanese-spec Alto hatchback for 2025, bringing a nip and tuck to its looks and the feature list. The Suzuki Alto remains one of the most popular cars in Japan, and is completely different from the model sold in India. The Japanese-spec model falls in the Kei car category in its home market, making it a small yet accessible offering for the masses.

Xiaomi's YU7 SUV launched internationally, gathers over 2,40,000 bookings

Xiaomi has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its all-new YU7 electric SUV in China, priced from RMB 253,000 (approximately ₹30.26 lakh). Following the success of its debut EV, the SU7 sedan, the YU7 is Xiaomi’s second foray into the automotive space and comes loaded with technology, performance, and customisation options. In a strong show of market demand, Xiaomi confirmed that over 240,000 pre-orders were placed within the first 18 hours of launch, reinforcing the brand’s growing presence in China’s EV segment. The YU7 also arrives with a price advantage, undercutting the Tesla Model Y by nearly 4 per cent in the region.

