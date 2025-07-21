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MARUTI SUZUKI Alto Mileage

₹3.15 - 4.82 Lakhs*Last recorded price
4.2
5
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Maruti Suzuki Alto is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 22.05. The Manual CNG variant has a mileage of 31.59.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual22.05
CNGManual31.59

Maruti Suzuki Alto Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Alto price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto's top variant is LXi (O) CNG.
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Petrol
CNG
Manual
8 Variants Available
Alto STD
22.05 Mileage (Company Claimed)
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.15 Lakhs*
Alto STD (O)
22.05 Mileage (Company Claimed)
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.21 Lakhs*
Alto LXi
22.05 Mileage (Company Claimed)
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.86 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl
Check OffersS-Presso MileageAltovsS-Presso

Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Alto User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Lord Alto Kind of Budget
The Maruti Alto is a reliable and budget-friendly car, perfect for city commuting and small families. It offers excellent fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and easy maneuverability in traffic. The compact size makes parking hassle-free, while the simple yet functional interiors provide comfort for daily use. Overall, a smart choice for first-time car buyers or anyone looking for an economical and dependable vehicle.
By: Girish Nath (Jul 21, 2025)
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Alto 800: A Budget-Friendly City Car
The Maruti Alto 800 remains a top pick for budget-conscious buyers. Its compact size, light steering, and smooth gear shifts make city driving a breeze. Powered by a 796cc BS6 engine, it offers peppy performance for urban use and delivers excellent mileage of 22–24 km/l. The refreshed design adds a modern touch, while standard safety features like ABS, driver airbag, and parking sensors boost peace of mind. Interiors are basic but functional, with higher trims offering smartphone connectivity. Though rear space is tight and features are limited, it’s a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback that’s perfect for daily commuting.
By: Arnav Mathur (Jul 21, 2025)
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