Alto 800: A Budget-Friendly City Car

The Maruti Alto 800 remains a top pick for budget-conscious buyers. Its compact size, light steering, and smooth gear shifts make city driving a breeze. Powered by a 796cc BS6 engine, it offers peppy performance for urban use and delivers excellent mileage of 22–24 km/l. The refreshed design adds a modern touch, while standard safety features like ABS, driver airbag, and parking sensors boost peace of mind. Interiors are basic but functional, with higher trims offering smartphone connectivity. Though rear space is tight and features are limited, it’s a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback that’s perfect for daily commuting.

By: Arnav Mathur ( Jul 21, 2025 )