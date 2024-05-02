Isuzu V-Cross Specifications

Isuzu V-Cross comes in four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.13-23.24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The V-Cross measures 5,332 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,095 mm. A five-seat model, Isuzu V-Cross sits in the Pickup Truck segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Isuzu V-Cross price starts at ₹ 25.52 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu V-Cross comes in 4 variants. Isuzu V-Cross's top variant is Z Prestige 4x4 AT.
₹25.52 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹25.8 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹26.92 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹30.96 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
