Isuzu V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross Grille
Isuzu V-Cross Headlight
Isuzu V-Cross Hill Assist
Isuzu V-Cross Left Side View
Isuzu V-Cross Ac Controls
Isuzu V-Cross Specifications

Isuzu V-Cross is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 25,52,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1898 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Isuzu V-Cross mileage is 16.13-23.24 kmpl.
25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Isuzu V-Cross Specs

Isuzu V-Cross comes in four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.13-23.24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive ...Read More

Isuzu V-Cross Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Bootspace
180 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Kerb Weight
1990 kg
Height
1855 mm
Length
5332 mm
Width
1880 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Brown & Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Isuzu V-Cross News

The 2024 Isuzu V Cross Z Prestige now gets new dark grey-finished decals, while there are more safety features as well
2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige launched with styling & safety upgrades, priced at 26.92 lakh
2 May 2024
It is expected that the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will come with no mechanical changes.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch
23 Apr 2024
A couple held up traffic on a busy road in Paschim Vihar in Delhi as they posed to shoot reels for social media. Their action has received severe criticism amid rising trend of vehicle stunts for popularity on social media.
Man driving Isuzu V-Cross blocks traffic in Delhi to shoot reel, performs stunts
29 Mar 2024
Isuzu customers can avail of a free comprehensive check-up as well as discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and more
Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18
16 Dec 2023
Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS 6 Phase 2 norms
13 Apr 2023
Isuzu V-Cross Variants & Price List

Isuzu V-Cross price starts at ₹ 25.52 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu V-Cross comes in 4 variants. Isuzu V-Cross's top variant is Z Prestige 4x4 AT.

Z 4x4 MT
25.52 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Z 4x2 AT
25.8 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Z Prestige 4x4 MT
26.92 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Z Prestige 4x4 AT
30.96 Lakhs*
1898 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
