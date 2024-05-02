Isuzu V-Cross Specifications

Isuzu V-Cross comes in four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.13-23.24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The V-Cross measures 5,332 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,095 mm. A five-seat model, Isuzu V-Cross sits in the Pickup Truck segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less